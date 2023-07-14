Google reimagines note-taking with AI-powered NotebookLM





As technology continues to evolve, it’s no surprise that even the most mundane tasks, like note-taking, are being revolutionized by AI-powered tools. NotebookLM, the latest addition to Google’s suite of productivity apps, is a testament to this continued innovation.

NotebookLM is the new name for Project Tailwind. This is an AI-powered notebook from Google Labs designed to help people learn faster. But what exactly will AI be used for, and can it still be used?

What is Google’s NotebookLM?

NotebookLM is an AI-powered note-taking app that aims to streamline the note-taking process by getting the most out of your notes. The LM in the name stands for Language Model. However, unlike other language models, NotebookLM’s AI features work after you take notes.

The main point of NotebookLM is to pull and extract data from already written notes. This AI memo app doesn’t help you write notes, it helps you use them more efficiently. You can ask them to find connections between notes, compare the views expressed in two notes, or summarize the notes.

This is facilitated by the ability to “ground” NotebookLM to notes and sources, resulting in a custom AI that is only familiar with information relevant to the user. Grounding means that the AI ​​doesn’t consult other online sources to answer the question, it gets the answer directly from your notes, and treats your notes as the most important source of information.

Grounding the source also prevents NotebookLM from forging wrong answers. If NotebookLM can’t find the answer to your question in your note, it simply says so. NotebookLM’s source grounding greatly reduces the likelihood of AI hallucinations, but fact-checking is still essential. NotebookLM, like BingAI Chat, includes citations with each response for convenient fact-checking.

NotebookLM goes beyond Q&A to help generate creative ideas. For example, you can write an idea for a video and ask NotebookLM to generate a script for it. If you resubmit your idea, you can ask NotebookLM to generate some questions your audience might have and better prepare you.

How to sign up and use Google’s NotebookLM

The app is currently in closed beta, but you can join the NotebookLM waitlist to get early access and experience its features firsthand. The waitlist is currently only available for users in the United States.

Once you’re on the waitlist, you’ll eventually receive an email from Google letting you know you’re participating in the NotebookLM Beta. To use NotebookLM from there, simply download the app and sign in with your Google account.

Maximize the value of your notes with NotebookLM from Google

NotebookLM, an AI-powered note-taking app developed by Google Labs, aims to maximize the value of your notes. Unlike other AI language models, NotebookLM’s AI features are enabled after taking notes. You can set the AI ​​to answer based solely on your notes, creating answers that are truly tailored to you.

The big question is how NotebookLM compares to other big names in the world of AI-powered note-taking apps like Notion. We’ll have to wait and see until NotebookLM launches.

