Automated Dishwashing Rooms May Provide a Better Air Force Dining Experience > Air Force Installation and Mission Support Center > News Article





Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas–

Whose turn is it to wash the dishes? Raise your hand each time if you want the robot’s turn.

technology. Sergeant Joshua Solomon, Food and Beverage Manager at the Air Force Service Center, developed an automated tray-down racking system that reduces manual processes and man-hours in food and beverage operations, earning him a spot at this year’s AFIMSC’s Innovation Rodeo.

We asked him a few questions about his ideas for being selected as a finalist, and his thoughts on innovation and empowering airmen and guardians.

Q: What’s the name of your idea? Automatic robotic dishwasher room

Q: Briefly describe your idea: This concept aims to automate various tasks in the dishwasher. Improve staff efficiency by reducing the manual processes and labor currently required. Our design also helps reduce slip injuries and heat closures caused by excessive heat in the dishwasher compartment.

Q. How will your ideas help the Air Force provide installation and mission support functions to improve installations and support families in better ways? Even at the lowest levels of the Air Force will prove to be a major employer at the forefront of innovation. Improve your customers’ dining experience by magically automating dishwashing, reducing time and noise from the pantry.

Q. How does it feel to be selected as a finalist for the 2023 Innovation Rodeo? The feeling is surreal! This is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to present and develop ground-breaking ideas to improve the environment and guest experience in dining establishments.

Q. As a finalist, you will learn from leading innovators, collaborate with industry partners, and network with peers, senior leaders, and innovation teams. What do you expect to gain from that experience? I hope to gain valuable connections that will allow me to continue pushing the boundaries of my innovative and groundbreaking ideas. Our market research shows that industry, colleges, universities, and on-site food and beverage operations face similar challenges when it comes to recruiting and retaining employees in their food and beverage operations.

Q: Why do you think innovation and cultural change that empower airmen and their parents are important in today’s Air Force and Space Force? Cultural change and innovation push the boundaries of change . If it remains unchanged, it will be meaningless. Designing, improving, and implementing innovations to solve real-world problems is one of the founding missions of both AFIMSC and the Innovation Rodeo.

The 2023 AFIMSC Innovation Rodeo Finals will be held in San Antonio on July 21st. For more information, please visit https://www.afimsc.af.mil/innovationrodeo/.

