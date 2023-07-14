$3.6 billion in funding for clean technology projects from the EU Innovation Fund





Image | iStock The European Commission has announced that it will allocate more than $3.6 billion to 41 large-scale cleantech projects as part of the EU Innovation Fund.

These projects are in line with the REPowerEU plan and aim to reduce Europe’s dependence on Russian fossil fuel imports, including cement, steel, advanced biofuels, sustainable aviation fuels, wind and solar energy, renewable Various industries such as available hydrogen and its derivatives are included.

The fund aims to facilitate the decarbonization of difficult sectors of the European economy.

GEOGRAPHIC AND ENVIRONMENTAL IMPACT OF THE EU INNOVATION FUND

The selected projects span 15 EU Member States including Austria, Belgium, Croatia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Ireland, Italy, Netherlands, Portugal, Spain, Sweden and Norway.

All of the supported projects are expected to be operational by 2030 and have the potential to avoid a total of approximately 221 million tonnes of CO2 emissions during the first decade of operation.

This is not surprising given that 88% of Europeans say they want more renewable energy projects due to fears of climate change.

EU Innovation Fund project categories and funding details

The 41 projects were selected in response to the third call for large-scale projects, covering four topics: “general” decarbonization, industrial electrification and hydrogen, manufacturing clean technology projects, and medium-scale pilots. Classified.

“General” decarbonization: 8 projects worth a total of 1.4 billion were approved. This category includes three refinery projects and five of his projects related to the cement and lime sector. Projects are spread across Belgium, Croatia, Germany, Greece, Holland, Portugal and Sweden. Industrial Electrification and Hydrogen: His 13 projects with an investment of about 1.2 billion were selected. This category consists of six of his projects focused on renewable hydrogen production and seven dedicated to the use of hydrogen in the chemical industry, refineries and steel sectors. Projects are located in Austria, Belgium, France, Germany, Holland, Portugal, Spain, Sweden and Norway. Manufacturing Clean Technology Projects: 11 projects worth close to 800 million have been funded. This category includes 4 projects related to electrolyser manufacturing, 4 projects focused on batteries (including recycling) and his 3 projects centered on photovoltaic panels and modules . Projects are located in Belgium, Denmark, Germany, Finland, Spain, Sweden and Norway. Medium Pilots: Nine projects with 250 million in funding have been approved in this category. The projects include 2 wind energy projects, 2 ocean energy projects, 2 chemical sector projects, glass sector, carbon capture and electronic fuel projects. It is distributed in the Czech Republic, Denmark, France, Germany, Ireland, Italy, Holland, Spain and Norway. EU fund selection criteria and future plans

Independent experts evaluate projects based on five criteria: greenhouse gas emissions reduction compared to conventional technology, level of innovation, operations, finances, technology maturity, scalability and cost effectiveness. bottom.

In addition to the 41 projects selected by the EU Innovation Fund, promising but not yet mature projects will also receive project development support from the European Investment Bank, with details to be announced in the fourth quarter of 2023.

The committee will increase its budget by $4 billion and launch the next call for large-scale project proposals under the Innovation Fund by the end of the year.

Innovation Fund and its purpose

As one of the world’s most extensive funding programs for net-zero and innovative technologies, the EU Innovation Fund plays a key role in the European Green Deal industrial plan.

The Fund, which is funded by revenues from auctions for quotas from the EU Emissions Trading System (EU ETS), has already funded 7 and 16 subsidies worth 1.1 billion and 1.8 billion respectively in previous offerings. projects.

The EU Innovation Fund aims to encourage investment in clean energy and the commercialization of technologies that can decarbonize European industries while increasing their competitiveness.

The grant bridges the cost gap between innovative and legacy technologies. The Fund operates through a regular call for proposals and in the future will operate through a competitive bidding procedure (auction).

Revision and implementation of the EU Emissions Trading Scheme

In 2023, the EU Emissions Trading Scheme Directive was revised to strengthen the role of the EU Innovation Fund in promoting clean technology and setting global standards.

These revisions include budget increases and the introduction of new auction tools. Linked with the REPowerEU programme, the projects funded through this call will contribute to the EU’s efforts to reduce Russia’s fossil fuel imports.

Implementation of the Innovation Fund is the responsibility of the European Agency for Climate, Infrastructure and Environment (CINEA).

At the same time, the European Investment Bank (EIB) is providing project development support to promising projects that need further maturity before receiving EU Innovation Fund grants.

Overwhelming number of applications and “sovereignty seal”

The call for projects received 239 applications, of which 196 met the eligibility criteria for evaluation. More than 40% of his eligible projects meet all evaluation criteria and may be eligible for the ‘seal of sovereignty’, a new quality label introduced by the EU.

This label recognizes high-quality projects that contribute to the goals of the Strategic Technologies for Europe Platform (STEP).

The European Union continues its commitment to sustainable development and the transition to a greener economy by allocating significant EU funds and supporting innovative clean technology projects.

