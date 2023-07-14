Google Classroom Division with Partial Quotients by I HEART Grade 4





A digital Google Drive assignment to share with students using Google Classroom to teach long division using partial quotients. This resource contains an interactive lesson to share with your students about CCSS 4.NBT.6 long division. This lesson is designed to give students practice dividing her 4-digit dividend using partial quotients.

Click here to save big on the 4th grade NBT Google bundle with over 70 no-prep resources

At the end of this lesson, students will be able to demonstrate their understanding of:

How to divide numbers using the partial quotient model of division

Division using partial products includes:

24 paperless colorful slides your students will love!

Learn how to share this resource with your students in Google Classroom. Also includes video tutorials.

answer

Link to download slides for self-checking playback using ‘Fast Play’ into BOOM Learning

This resource receives links to files you share with your students in Google Classroom.

Do you have Google Classroom? Are you looking for a digital way to embed common core skills and empower your students to use technology better in their daily learning? If so, this is the product for you!

************************************************ * *****************

Looking for more digital resources for 4th graders?

You may be interested in the following files for use with Google Classroom.

Place Value resource in Google Classroom

Save big with Google Classroom’s Place Value Bundle

Place Value Google Classroom Interactive Practice

Digital task cards for extended forms

A digital task card for writing numbers in a standard format

Google Forms Bundle for Place Value

************************************************ * *********************

iHeart 4th grader. This purchase is for you and your classroom. Reproduction for school-wide, school-wide or commercial purposes is strictly prohibited. Please encourage other teachers to purchase one for themselves. If you are a school or school district interested in purchasing multiple licenses, please contact me for a district-wide quote.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.teacherspayteachers.com/Product/Google-Classroom-Division-using-Partial-Quotients–3797665 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos