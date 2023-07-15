More than 30,000 tech workers immigrated to Canada, but nearly 1,700 were lost to the US





According to the report, Canada is a major beneficiary of US technology companies’ presence in the country.

A new report by the Technology Council of North America (TECNA) and the Canadian Technology Network (CTN) found that Canada accepted more than 30,000 technical workers from abroad during the last year.

According to TECNA and CTN findings, 32,115 new tech workers arrived in Canada from April 2022 to March 2023, mostly immigrants from India and Nigeria. Both groups said the move was largely due to immigration-friendly national policies and an advantage in labor costs.

Furthermore, the report found that Canada benefits primarily from investments associated with the expansion or relocation of US high-tech companies to Canada.

Average salaries for technical jobs in Canada are about $75,000 less than comparable jobs in the US.

Yvonne Pilon, president and CEO of the Windsor-based tech company, said: “Given the significant shortage of tech workers to fill vacancies in recent years, members, “Understanding migration dynamics is essential to better serve innovation talent and the broader technology ecosystem.” He is the hub of the WEtech Alliance and Vice Chairman of the TECNA Board of Directors.

Some cities across Canada have seen massive immigration of tech workers over the last year. This includes Mississauga, which has acquired about 1,900 skilled workers, as well as Montral and Windsor.

Several companies also stood out as having the highest number of tech workers in Canada. The top five companies include Amazon and Bell, as well as financial institutions such as TD, RBC and Scotiabank.

Shopify ranks among the top 25 tech employers, with just under 3,000 new hires in tech jobs. The top 25 also included Google, the Government of Canada, the University of Toronto, and the University of British Columbia.

The report argues that the global net immigration of tech talent to Canada is very strong, but it continues to lose talent to other countries such as the United States. The report found that Canada had a net loss of 1,762 tech workers in eight countries, with 95% of those immigrants heading to the United States.

One reason Canadian tech workers want to move to the United States is because of the pay gap.

The current average annual salary for tech jobs in Canada surveyed is C$100,400, with salaries ranging from $50,200 to $167,700, according to the report. Similar jobs in the US can earn an average of CAD$175,600, ranging from $72,600 to $313,000.

Canada has established several initiatives in recent years aimed at attracting technical talent from abroad.

In 2015, the federal government established the Express Entry Application Management System with the goal of speeding up the permanent residency process for immigrant workers.

Since then, the Express Entry program has undergone some changes with the aim of making it more accessible. Beginning later this summer, the program will allow Canada to issue invitations to apply for future permanent residents with certain skills, training, or language proficiency.

Another federal program aimed at filling high-demand jobs in Canada is the Global Talent Stream, launched in 2017. The program, as part of the country’s Global Skills Strategy, reduces work permit application processing time for certain highly skilled foreign workers to her two weeks.

Immigration Minister Sean Fraser recently appeared at this year’s Collision technology conference to unveil the country’s first tech talent strategy.

The Technology Talent Strategy includes many new initiatives as well as updates to Canada’s existing foreign worker program. That includes a digital nomad strategy to promote Canada as a destination for people who can work remotely from anywhere in the world.

