The Bard: Google’s AI Chatbot Expansion Excludes Canada





Canada has been left out of the recent expansion of Google’s artificial intelligence-powered chatbot, Bird. Google continues to fight the federal government over online news laws.

A member of the Bard team said in a blog post on Thursday that the chatbot has achieved its “biggest expansion to date” and is now “available in most of the world’s most widely spoken languages.” rice field.

Google’s parent company Alphabet announced in February that it would launch Bard to test user feedback and then open it to the public.

The company says its ChatGPT competitors are now available in more than 40 languages ​​and in countries such as Brazil and all of Europe.

“As part of our bold and responsible approach to AI, we have been actively working with experts, policymakers and privacy regulators on this expansion,” the blog post said.

“And as we bring Bard to more regions and languages ​​over time, we will continue to use AI principles as a guide, incorporate user feedback, and take steps to protect people’s privacy and data. I will teach you.”

But Canada is not among the more than 230 countries and territories where Bard is currently available.

Also not listed are countries such as China, Russia, Belarus, Iran, North Korea, Afghanistan and Cuba.

In an emailed statement Friday, a Google spokesperson did not directly answer CTVNews.ca’s question about whether the decision to exclude Canada was related to the ongoing dispute over the online news law.

“We will continue to build Bard responsibly and expand access to more countries and regions in multiple languages,” the spokesperson said.

“We are committed to being a good partner in navigating regulatory uncertainty in Canada and are enthusiastic about bringing Bard’s generative AI potential to the Canadian public soon.” .”

Google and Meta, the parent companies of Facebook and Instagram, have announced that they will block news links from their platforms over the federal Online News Act (formerly known as Bill C-18).

The bill, which was approved by the king in June, will force companies such as Google and Meta to negotiate compensation agreements with media outlets.

Proponents of the law say it aims to level the playing field for online advertising.

Both Alphabet and Meta derive most of their revenue from advertising, and news media companies have traditionally relied on advertising as well.

The Federal Office for Cultural Heritage also said Google and Facebook received 80% of the $9.7 billion in online advertising revenue generated in 2020. Heritage Minister Pablo Rodriguez sponsored the Online News Act.

Upon passage of Bill C-18, Meta confirmed that it would stick to its previous position of ending news on Facebook and Instagram to Canadian users.

The company also said it intends to do so before the Online News Act takes effect, which is expected to take about six months.

Google confirmed in June that it would be removing Canadian news from its platform and ending existing deals with local publishers.

The companies have already tested blocking news for some users in Canada.

The federal government, the Quebec government and some media companies responded by suspending advertising on Facebook and Instagram.

—

Bell Media, which owns CTV News, has also suspended all advertising on Meta’s platform.

“Like many Canadians, we are concerned about the impact that Meta’s decision to block links from Canadian news outlets will have on Canadians and all those who live or work here. You should trust independent and credible news from Canadian sources,” Wade Austerman, president of Bell Media, said in a statement.

Using files from The Canadian Press and Reuters

