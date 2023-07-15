NIO Innovation Center opens in Berlin, in-house battery production delayed





NIO has opened a new innovation center in Berlin, Germany, one of the hearts of Europe. “Responding to the need for software central to the user experience, the Berlin Innovation Center will be responsible for the development of new technologies and their respective localization, testing and validation in Europe,” writes Green Car Congress.

“NIO’s new Innovation Center will be home to five teams, including Digital Systems, Digital Development, Digital Cockpit, Autonomous Driving (AD) and Power. We will have an R&D hub in our innovation center, which will also serve as the operational control center for all power exchange stations in Europe.”

Interesting development, isn’t it? NIO already has a large innovation effort and staff in China. However, the new center in Berlin could have several purposes. First of all, Berlin has a great talent pool and tons of innovation, so NIO may be looking to capitalize on that culture and community. Additionally, European cars may require different things and may require different features and designs. An innovation base in Germany therefore makes sense to tackle these modifications and different developments. NIO may also focus on further connecting and driving sales to the European market, which it believes will help with the opening of its Innovation Center there.

“As of July 2023, NIO has over 10,000 R&D personnel, most of whom specialize in software development across three different continents. benefits from the German capital being a very strong technology hub and will continue to search for new talent for its various teams.”

Or is it for distraction? No, it doesn’t make sense. However, there is also new information about the NIO leak that is not so positive. The company has reportedly been forced to slow down its in-house production of batteries. “Nio has postponed its mass production plan for its self-developed battery and will proceed with the project on a new schedule, local media 36kr reported,” Batteries News wrote. “According to the latest plans, Nio has delayed some equipment purchases for its battery factories,” the report said, citing industry chain sources familiar with the matter.

“The new factory will have an annual battery capacity of 40 GWh, which could potentially power around 400,000 long-range EVs.”

CEO, founder and chairman William Li says NIO’s battery team already has 400 people. The battery factory, when finally built and operational, will bring vitality to the area. Ultimately, battery factories will be able to produce 40 GWh per year, or enough batteries for about 400,000 electric vehicles.

