Amazon cuts prices on Google Pixel phones: Save on Google Pixel 7 and more

Amazon offers some great discounts on Google Pixel smartphones, including the Google Pixel 7 Pro. This customer-loved phone is one of the best his android smartphones of 2023. Keep reading to find great deals on Google Pixel phones and more. Plus, we found some great deals on compatible Google Pixel smartwatches.

Amazon’s best deals on Google Pixel phones

With four top-rated Android phone models on sale now, it’s the perfect time to upgrade your smartphone.

Google Pixel 7 Pro: Best Buy for $799

The Google Pixel 7 Pro smartphone features a 6.7-inch QHD display with 25% higher peak brightness and a polished aluminum finish.

Google Pixel 7 Pro features an enhanced three-camera system. Equipped with a 50-megapixel main camera, a 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera, and a 48-megapixel telephoto camera. The ultra-wide-angle lens is 20% wider than its predecessor and delivers powerful autofocus. Your smartphone includes an enhanced zoom feature that allows you to take sharper photos up to 30x zoom.

Google Pixel 7 Pro (128 GB, unlocked), $799 (down from $899)

Google Pixel 7 Pro (256 GB, unlocked), $899 (down from $999)

Google Pixel 7: Best Buy for $499

The Google Pixel 7 features a 6.3-inch FHD+ display with increased brightness. With extreme battery saver mode, your device will have up to 72 hours of battery life. The Google Pixel 7 features Google’s new Tensor G2 processor for improved performance. This chip offers enhanced voice assistant functionality.

Google Pixel 7 includes 5 years of guaranteed security updates. The device features secure computing capabilities and a built-in VPN to enhance data privacy for Google Pixel users.

Google Pixel 7 (128 GB, unlocked), $499 (down from $599)

Google Pixel 7a: Save $50 on Google at Best Buy

The Google Pixel 7a is a new release, but Amazon already has some hot deals. The Pixel 7a is marketed to those looking for a more affordable experience. But don’t mistake this budget phone for a downgraded version of his Pixel 7 from last year. There are actually some upgrades hidden inside.

Each model comes with 128GB of storage and 8GB of RAM with the same Tensor G2 processor as the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro. Its display is made of Corning Gorilla Glass 3 and supports 90Hz. This is good news for mobile gamers and those who like to watch their favorite shows and movies on the go.

Google Pixel 7a, $449 (down from $499)

Google Pixel 6a: $299 Amazon

The Google Pixel 6a features a compact 6.1-inch HD display. It has the same Google Tensor chip as the Google Pixel 6 Pro. Google Tensor is designed to launch your app and load content fast while everything else runs smoothly.

The Google Pixel 6a features dual rear cameras with a 12-megapixel wide camera and a 12-megapixel ultra-wide camera. The phone comes with handy photo tools like Magic Eraser, Motion Mode and Portrait Mode to help you create even better photos. (Note that this is the same ultra-wide camera found on the standard Google Pixel 6 smartphone.)

The Pixel 6a delivers great battery life. Google advises that the battery should last more than 24 hours with normal use and up to 72 hours in extreme battery saver mode.

Google Pixel 6a (128 GB), $299 (down from $349)

Get a discount on a compatible Google Pixel Watch

What could be better than buying a new smartphone at a great price? A smartwatch compatible with your smartphone at a great price. Luckily, the Google Pixel Watch is also on sale now.

Google Pixel Watch: $280 Amazon

Google Pixel Watch includes customizable watch faces and plenty of band options. Battery life lasts all day, with up to 24 hours of use on a single charge. Smart wearables include the Google Home app, which allows you to remotely adjust your smart thermostat and connect to various smart home devices. Users can play music, track fitness activities, and receive notifications from their connected mobile phones.

The Google Pixel Watch is the first Android smartwatch with integrated Fitbit features. The watch’s health features include heart rate monitoring, workout tracking, sleep tracking, and more. The watch comes with a free 6-month subscription to Fitbit Premium and a free 3-month subscription to YouTube Premium.

Pixel Watch comes in black, silver, and gold.

Google Pixel Watch (Wi-Fi), $280 (down from $350)

Google Pixel Watch (Wi-Fi + LTE), $320 (down from $400)

