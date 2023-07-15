Chatbot Aims to Simplify Life for DAF Soldiers and Families > Air Force Facility and Mission Support Center > News Article





Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas–

Verin Sheffey is a computer scientist at the Air Force Research Laboratory at Kirtland Air Force Base, New Mexico, and Tech. He proposes using artificial intelligence to provide immediate, accurate and easy-to-navigate information from all basic websites.

Their idea was Base Buddy AI, a 24/7 artificial intelligence-enabled chatbot that provides users with fast and accurate information, which earned them a spot at this year’s AFIMSC Innovation Rodeo.

We asked them some ideas, innovations, and thoughts about coming to San Antonio for the AFIMSC Innovation Rodeo.

Q: What is the name of the project? Base Buddy AI

Q: Briefly describe your idea: Sheffey: Base Buddy AI acts as a 24/7 digital assistant, providing real-time answers to queries and connecting users to relevant resources . This saves me a lot of time and stress of navigating multiple her websites. Grenfell: Base Buddy AI utilizes large-scale language models to help employees navigate vast amounts of publicly available data quickly and accurately.

Q. How can your ideas help the Air Force provide installation and mission support capabilities to improve installations and support families in better ways? Sheffey: Base Buddy AI is , as a standalone application and as an embedded widget on the Department of Air Force (DAF) website. This AI-powered application efficiently collects and returns accurate information to the user, limiting the need to aimlessly search numerous websites. Grenfell: It helps by ensuring that accurate information about these features reaches individuals quickly, without the hassle of unnecessary searches.

Q. How does it feel to be selected as a finalist for the 2023 Innovation Rodeo? Sheffey: It feels great to have the opportunity to present a solution that has the potential to make an impact at the DAF or Department of Defense level. Grenfell: It feels great to have the opportunity to announce something that can be implemented across DAF, but that’s not realistic.

Q. As a finalist, you will learn from leading innovators, collaborate with industry partners, and network with peers, senior leaders, and innovation teams. What do you expect to gain from that experience? Sheffey: I want to learn, share ideas, and network with people who have different experiences than mine to better shape the scope of Base Buddy AI. Thanks to this group of innovators, I will be able to build better applications with greater impact than I could have imagined myself. Grenfell: My hope is to get some insight from the people I work with. The more you broaden your horizons and experience new perspectives, the better. For me, connection is at the center of everything.

Q: Why do you think in today’s Air Force and Space Force, innovation and cultural change that empowers airmen and their parents is important? I don’t think anyone knows the innovation needed better than the airmen and parents who are dealing with it. Fostering internal growth for innovation is essential to DAF’s needs. Grenfell: I think we are at a crossroads. We are past the time when we could afford to keep DAF members from contributing beyond their core mission. There are many untapped talents in the world. The time has come for us to empower those talents and embrace new cultures.

Q: Do you have anything to add? Mr. Sheffey: The Chief Data and Artificial Intelligence Office (CDAO) will provide AI-enabled capabilities and establish a common foundation to scale the impact of AI so that the DAF will be AI-ready by 2025 and 2027. We have plans to ensure that we are competitive with AI in the future. . Base Buddy AI provides a highly visible and forward-looking application that leverages both principles of CDAO.

The 2023 AFIMSC Innovation Rodeo Finals will be held in San Antonio on July 21st. For more information, please visit https://www.afimsc.af.mil/innovationrodeo/.

