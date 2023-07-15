EU Innovation Fund backs two major ocean energy projects as part of 3.6 billion clean technology investment





The European Commission is backing two major ocean energy projects led by a floating power plant and Simply Blue Group’s Saoirse Wave Energy, which will support 41 large-scale clean energy projects through the EU Innovation Fund. It will account for a 3.6 billion share of the investment provided to technology projects.

Figure/left to right: CorPower Oceans wave energy device and Floating Power Plants wave-wind hybrid (Courtesy of CorPower Ocean/Floating Power Plant)

Focusing on the REPowerEU plan and the phasing out of European imports of Russian fossil fuels, projects funded under the Innovation Fund include cement, steel, advanced biofuels, sustainable aviation fuels, wind and solar energy. covers a wide range of industries. Renewable hydrogen and its derivatives.

The funds will contribute to the greening of key sectors of the European economy, especially those that are difficult to decarbonise.

Forty-one projects were selected following the third large-scale project call, covering four themes: Industrial electrification and hydrogen, clean technology manufacturing, medium-scale pilots.

A Danish floating power plant and two marine energy projects developed by Ireland-based Simply Blue Group through its Saoirse Wave Energy were selected as medium-scale pilot topics, with nine projects totaling $250 million. supported thousands.

At the opening of the call for proposals, it was stated that the maximum amount of financial support given per project on this subject would be capped at 40 million.

Frans Timmermans, Executive Vice President, European Green Deal, said: “Today, the European Union is investing an unprecedented $3.6 billion in 41 cleantech projects across the continent.”

By investing in innovative solutions such as these, we are meeting Europe’s green transition goals, supporting industry and ensuring energy security, safety and prosperity for future generations. Because we put a price on carbon emissions, Europe is gaining additional financial firepower to enable these innovative investments.

Floating power plants Seaworthy projects incorporating hydrogen

Rendering of floating power station hybrid floating wind wave platform (courtesy of floating power station)

Seaworthy demonstrates dispatchable renewable power supply by smartly integrating a wave energy converter, wind turbine and complete hydrogen system (electrolyser, storage and fuel cell) into a single semi-submersible platform This is a medium-scale prototype demonstration project aimed at

The goal of the demonstrator to be tested in Spain is to evolve the proprietary PNS-P2X technology from TRL6 to TRL8 by building, testing and operating a prototype at a scale deemed suitable for commercial scale application validation. is.

Simply Blue Groups Ireland Offshore Saoirse Wave Energy Project

Figure/CorPower Ocean’s C4 device deployed off the coast of Portugal (provided by CorPower Ocean)

The Simply Blue Groups Saoirse Wave Energy Project is a wave energy demonstration project at a site located off the coast of Ireland, aimed at proving the feasibility of wave energy conversion technology.

Saoirse will be Ireland’s first full-scale wave energy conversion test and demonstration project. Long-term deployments in the harsh and energetic conditions of the North Atlantic will prove the feasibility of wave energy conversion technology.

The Saoirse project is expected to signal that wave energy technology is finally reaching maturity and enable Ireland to pioneer this exciting new field of clean energy generation.

According to information from Simply Blue Energy, the Saoirse project is located off the west coast of County Clare and will consist of a 5MW wave energy conversion array of approximately 15-16 wave energy units approximately 4 kilometers from the coast. increase.

Swedish wave energy company CorPower Ocean is responsible for providing wave energy elements as an OEM supplier and partner to Simply Blue Energys.

Budget increase for next EU Innovation Fund call

Selected projects were evaluated by independent experts based on their ability to reduce greenhouse gas emissions compared to conventional technologies, level of innovation, operational, financial and technical maturity, scalability and cost effectiveness5. were evaluated based on two award criteria.

In addition to the 41 projects selected for funding today, other promising but less mature projects will also receive project development assistance from the European Investment Bank. These are expected to be announced in the fourth quarter of 2023.

At the end of the year, the commission will increase the budget to 4 billion and launch the next call for proposals for large-scale projects under the Innovation Fund.

