Google Unveils Generative AI for Note-Taking: Why You Should Try NotebookLM





At the Google I/O event in May, Google announced a new notebook web app powered by generative AI. Formerly called Project Tailwind, this tool takes your rough notes and automatically organizes and summarizes them, while also helping you research the topics you’re writing about. Now Google is rolling out Tailwind under the new name NotebookLM.

Read Google’s press release. It’s our effort to reimagine what a note-taking software could be if it was designed from the ground up with a strong language model at its core. In this article, we take a closer look at NotebookLM, who you should try it for, and why you should try it.

NotebookLM is a note taking app with a difference. Enhance your notes with generative AI. The name comes from the term “language model”, the technology behind chatbots such as Google Bard and ChatGPT.

Unlike other chatbots that learn from the entire internet, NotebookLM can be trained on your own documents. That way, you can ask AI questions related to your notes and get more relevant and personalized answers. You can also use simple prompts to let AI generate new content for notes based on documents and sources.

Best of all, NotebookLM automatically cites sources from your documents when adding information to your notes. This means you can trust the quality and accuracy of your suggestions and have more control over the content you create.

How is NotebookLM different from AI chatbots like ChatGPT?

According to Google, the main difference between NotebookLM and traditional AI chatbots is that the former allows language models to be rooted in notes and sources. This creates a personalized AI that is savvy with information relevant to you and the projects you are working on. Currently NotebookLM can only run on select Google Docs, but Google says more formats will be supported soon.

Additionally, AI chatbots like ChatGPT are conversational agents that use natural language processing and generation to interact with humans. Chat on a variety of topics, answer questions, tell jokes, and generate creative content. NotebookLM, on the other hand, focuses primarily on summarizing and describing information.

What are the features of NotebookLMs?

NotebookLM’s functionality can be summed up in three things: getting an overview, answering questions, and generating ideas.

The first time you upload a Google doc to NotebookLM, the tool will automatically generate a synopsis with key topics and questions to ask to help you better understand the material at hand.

Of course, you can also ask your own questions. Google gives an example where a medical student could upload a scientific paper on neuroscience and instruct NotebookLM to create a glossary of key dopamine-related terms.

But NotebookLM isn’t just for Q&A. This tool also helps people come up with creative new ideas. For example, a content creator can upload a new idea for a video and ask her NotebookLM to generate a script based on it. Think of this tool as your creative partner to generate new ideas and insights from your documents.

NotebookLM also has built-in citations so you can quickly verify facts in auto-generated responses. However, Google warns that users should always fact-check the AI’s responses against the original source material, as NotebookLM can hallucinate information.

Who is NotebookLM for?

At the I/O conference, Google named college students, authors and analysts as potential users of Project Tailwind. The company showed students researching papers, analysts receiving earnings reports, and lawyers considering litigation. Essentially, use cases that need to sift through a large number of documents will greatly benefit from NotebookLM’s ability to quickly access document information with additional analysis as needed.

How is NotebookLM different from Google Keep? The interface of the Google Keep app is very similar to that of NotebookLM. (Limited express image)

You may notice some similarities between NotebookLM and Google Keep. Both apps use user-designed materials to display notes as cards on the right side of each of her web apps. However, Google Keep is a basic notes app that can only write notes, lists and reminders. NotebookLM, on the other hand, is an AI-powered generative app that not only lets you create notes, but also helps you understand and summarize them.

How do I sign up for NotebookLM? Google has yet to reveal a timeline for when users outside the US will be able to access the tool. (Limited express image)

NotebookLM is currently part of Google Labs, a corporate space for early ideas for features and products. It’s limited to the US, too, and it’s waitlist-based, too. The tool is still in the early stages of development, and Google says it’s currently working on improving the tool to make it more useful. If you live in the US, you can sign up for NotebookLM at notebooklm.google.com.

