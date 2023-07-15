Taxpayer Privacy Drives New Focus on Meta, Google Data Tracking





Heavy congressional scrutiny of taxpayer data privacy has generated recent debate over the use of online trackers developed by tech companies such as Alphabet Inc.’s Google and Metaplatforms, which could pose a threat to companies adopting online trackers. Litigation risk is on the rise.

According to a recent privacy industry report, hundreds of thousands of websites are embedded with so-called pixel technology. These computer codes allow the company to track user interactions with her website and provide information about targeted advertising activities.

But last year, these online trackers sparked hundreds of lawsuits accusing companies, especially in healthcare and retail, of violating consumer privacy by collecting sensitive data through their pixels. They also prompted enforcement action by the Federal Trade Commission.

Now Senator Elizabeth Warren (D-Massachusetts) and other Democrats say tax preparation firms like H&R Block Inc., TaxAct Holdings Inc. and TaxSlayer LLC have illegally stolen the financial data of millions of taxpayers. I’m asking for an investigation to see if it was shared. Google and meta through pixel technology.

In some ways, this is a clear call to seriously consider protecting taxpayer information in the digital world we live in today, said former tax advocate Nina Olson. This clearly shows that we do not have strong enough privacy laws and regulations across the board.

The United States does not have a comprehensive nationwide data privacy law, and consumer protection is generally governed by a small but growing patchwork of state measures.

Mr. Olson has been a taxpayer advocate for the Internal Revenue Service for 18 years and, as founder and executive director of the Center for Taxpayer Rights, has spoken out on the need for greater agency oversight of pixels that collect taxpayer data. I was.

He said a report released this week by Democrats should encourage the Treasury Department’s inspector general for tax administration to investigate the matter if it’s not already under investigation.

The report called on the IRS, the Department of Justice, the FTC, and others to investigate possible illegal misuse of taxpayer data.

Criminal penalties for disclosing taxpayer information without consent can amount to up to $1,000 and up to a year in prison, according to the report, which could cost the companies mentioned in the Congressional report significant penalties. It is said that it may have an economic impact.

Government agencies declined or did not respond to multiple requests for comment.

Video: Digital Privacy Laws: California and Beyond

privacy litigation

In an emailed statement to Bloomberg Act, H&R Block said it had taken steps to prevent sharing of information via pixels, and TaxAct disabled standard analytics tools while assessing potential privacy concerns. said he did. TaxSlayer did not respond to inquiries.

Of the three, only TaxAct has been sued for allegedly violating pixel data privacy, according to a Bloomberg Law analysis of federal and state documents.

Andrew Leahy, tax and technology attorney at Hunter Creek Consulting, said the release of the report is likely to increase the number of tax and privacy lawsuits filed against the companies named in the report. Stated.

Leahy, a Bloomberg Tax columnist, said the legal industry could smell blood here, with some groups claiming they should be compensated for large fines and payments. said he would come. Because it was their information that was leaked.

Julian Hammond of Hammond Law Firm, one of the plaintiffs’ attorneys, said that in tax lawsuits, the information captured by the pixels could include names, addresses, adjusted gross income amounts, refund amounts, and filing status. It is shown.

Pretty detailed, he said.

A similar consumer privacy lawsuit accuses the retailer of infringing on users’ private video viewing rights by accusing healthcare providers of improperly disclosing medical information.

online tracking

Christina Toussaint, another Hammond Law partner in tax litigation, said the concept of tracking pixels and their data-gathering capabilities is too complex for ordinary consumers to understand.

The company is also suing four medical entities, including BetterHelp and Cerebral, for violating the privacy of pixel medical information.

In a comment shared with Bloomberg Law, Google and Meta said their respective policies prohibit the collection of personally identifiable and sensitive data. Meta said it is educating its business partners on setting up tracking tools to avoid such collection, and Google said that websites using the company’s technology are not aware of what information is collected. said to control

Ian Cohen, CEO of LOKKER, a provider of data privacy and compliance software, said some trackers are embedded in browsers rather than websites, so controlling the flow of information is more difficult. Said it could be subtle.

Much of what happens between websites and end users is invisible to the company, and that’s exactly what’s happening in the report, Cohen said, referring to lawmakers’ findings. .

A 2022 LOKKER report found that nearly 88% of online trackers can be traced back to them, with Google and Meta being the two largest companies responsible for online trackers.

Tech companies have also been sued directly. Meta, for example, defends a consolidated class action lawsuit filed by taxpayers who seek to hold companies responsible for receiving financial data rather than H&R Block, TaxAct, or Tax Slayer.

Google has defended claims that it violated users’ health privacy rights, but has not yet been sued for its use of trackers in the tax field, according to an analysis of Bloomberg legal documents.

Toussaint and Hammond said the congressional report is consistent with the claims in the client’s complaint, but declined to comment further on whether the report will affect their lawsuit.

agency enforcement

Earlier this year, the FTC settled a lawsuit with psychiatric provider BetterHelp and prescription drug provider GoodRx over the use of tracking pixels.

Earlier, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services’ Office for Civil Rights issued a warning that use of the technology could violate medical privacy protections under the Federal Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act.

Medical privacy experts say the bulletin has made online healthcare providers scrambling to ensure they meet their HIPAA compliance obligations.

Leahy said the July 12 Congressional report should serve as a similar warning to the tax industry to check or strengthen compliance obligations. He said the detailed conduct was a clear violation of an IRS regulation prohibiting the sale of tax filing information known as Treasury Regulation 301-7216, but he said that if the regulation were to change, taxpayers in the digital age would be better off. ‘s privacy could be better protected, he said.

Leahy said not only should the taxpayer clearly list the types of information that must be consented to be disclosed, but that additional information beyond what the taxpayer provided to the return preparer should not be collected. .

Current law does not prohibit linking data about an individual taxpayer to other points of identifying data, such as IP addresses, and using these data collectively defeats this idea of ​​anonymization. he said.

Olson, a former taxpayer advocate, said he helped shape the tax return sales rules during his tenure with the IRS and hopes to increase efforts to crack down on rule violations.

Olson said the disclosures alleged in the congressional report were the result of heeding that regulation in the online environment.

If your information you provide to third party creators is unprotected and shared in a way that makes it difficult to understand how it is shared, it will definitely undermine trust in our tax system and make it difficult for people to file their returns. even hinder. , she said.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://news.bloomberglaw.com/privacy-and-data-security/taxpayer-privacy-drives-new-focus-on-meta-google-data-tracking

