U.S. Court of Appeals Denies FTC’s Request to Suspend Microsoft and Activision Transactions





14 July (Reuters) – A U.S. appeals court on Friday set a moratorium on Microsoft’s (MSFT.O) $69 billion takeover of Call of Duty maker Activision Blizzard (ATVI.O), the Federal Trade Commission said. refused the request of the council.

The decision removes one of the few remaining hurdles preventing Xbox maker Microsoft from signing a deal and expanding its gaming business.

The FTC sought a similar hold from Northern California U.S. District Judge Jacqueline Scott Corey, who declined the request late Thursday.

The FTC did not respond to a request for comment.

Brad Smith, president of Microsoft, said: “We thank the Ninth Circuit for its swift response in rejecting the FTC’s motion to further delay the transaction, bringing us another step closer to the finish line of the global regulatory review marathon. ‘ said.

The deal, the largest in video game industry history, is still pending approval in the UK.

With the latest appeal dismissed, the FTC may call off the scramble, as it has done in similar situations in the past. This happened most recently with Meta Platforms’ (META.O) acquisition of virtual reality content maker Within Unlimited in February. The FTC lost the case in federal court and dropped its challenge.

The merger agreement between Microsoft and Activision expires on July 18th. After July 18, both companies will be free to exit the contract unless they negotiate an extension.

In the UK, the Competition and Markets Authority has opposed the deal due to concerns over the competitive impact of cloud gaming. On Friday, the company received a “detailed and complex” new proposal from Microsoft, extending the deadline for a final judgment to Aug. 29, but said it would aim for a ruling as soon as possible.

In the U.S., the FTC said Microsoft has incentives to keep rivals like Sony Group (6758.T) out, so the pact doesn’t apply whether you play video games on your console or subscribe. , claimed to harm consumers. Microsoft responded by offering its rival a 10-year license.

But Judge Corey Tuesday ruled the deal was legal under antitrust law and issued a preliminary injunction to give the FTC time to submit to an internal FTC judge in August. refused the request.

The agency appealed the loss to the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals, which ruled on Friday.

“This lawsuit is not about one video game and the console hardware to play it. , whether the emerging subscription and cloud markets will calcify and shift to centralized gaming: walled gardens,” the FTC wrote in its appeals court filing.

Microsoft said rival Nintendo would<7974.T>has signed a deal to give them access to Activision’s Call of Duty. The company argues that such deals indicate it has no intention of hoarding games for use on the Xbox platform or subscription services.

