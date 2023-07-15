Scientists pinpoint exactly where thousands of individual proteins are made in intact tissues and single cells.Massachusetts Institute of Technology News





The following press release was issued by MIT and the Broad Institute at Harvard University.

For researchers studying how proteins cause disease in humans, knowing exactly where proteins are made in cells and tissues will help us learn about their role in disease and develop new treatments. It may help you invent.

Now, researchers at MIT and the Broad Institute at MIT and Harvard University have developed RIBOmap, a technique that can pinpoint and visualize thousands of proteins produced within intact tissues and within individual cells. developed. Each colored dot within the massive RIBOmap readout represents one mRNA molecule that is used to generate the corresponding protein in a process called translation.

The method, described today in the journal Science, offers scientists a way to learn new details about how translation is regulated within individual cell types and how it changes in disease. do. In the paper, the research team used RIBOmap to study the translation of more than 5,000 genes in mouse brain tissue. They found important differences between where mRNA is made and where the corresponding protein is translated in several cell types, and compared existing transcriptomic methods to analyze mRNA production. suggested that cells regulate translation in ways that cannot be detected by

RIBOmap can reveal spatial patterns of translation at a resolution never before possible, said Xiao Wang, a core member of the lab, a Merkin Institute Fellow at Broad and an assistant professor of chemistry at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology. To tell. Observing individual cells within a tissue using RIBOmap allows us to discover how different cell types exert different translational controls.

Tools for translatomics

Wang and her lab recognized that scientists needed new tools focused on translation. Researchers often use her mRNA levels as a proxy for protein levels. In general, an increase in the number of mRNA molecules within a cell will lead to an increase in the level of the corresponding protein. However, this is not necessarily a strong correlation. For example, a long-lived mRNA can be translated into protein many times, resulting in much higher levels of protein compared to translation from short-lived mRNA molecules. Cells also control the rate of translation. For example, cancer cells often promote translation and produce more protein than healthy cells, even if they have the same level of mRNA.

To develop RIBOmap, the team started with a technique called STARmap, which was previously constructed by Wang et al. to visualize the spatial organization of mRNA molecules within intact tissue. RIBOmap, like STARmap, uses molecular probes that bind to specific mRNA sequences within tissues and single cells. Each probe contains a unique barcode that allows researchers to identify each mRNA molecule. Also, using confocal microscopy to analyze the fluorescent signals generated by the in situ sequencing reactions in tissue samples allowed the research team to map the location of each mRNA. STARmap probes can shed light on any mRNA molecule, whereas RIBOmap probes only bind to those mRNA molecules that are also bound to the ribosome, the cellular machine that carries out translation.

This means that only RNAs that are actively used to make proteins are being observed, says Jingyi Ren, co-first author of the new paper and a graduate student in Wang’s lab. . This is very powerful information because it allows us to draw conclusions about which RNA is actually being translated into protein at any given time and place.

Run RIBOmap

To test RIBOmap’s utility, the researchers used RIBOmap to map where proteins are made from 5,413 genes expressed in the mouse brain. For some genes, STARmap showed high levels of corresponding mRNAs, but RIBOmap found that the mRNAs were not actively translated in some brain regions. This suggests that cells in these regions have weakened protein translation. In neurons, Wang et al. show that because RIBOmap produces very high-resolution data, where within a single neuron the central cell body, long, branched neurites, and associated synapses are where specific proteins are made. I discovered that I could even tell if there was one.

Postdoc Hu Zeng, a co-lead author on the paper, believes the technique can be easily applied to tissues other than the brain, says Wang’s postdoc Hu Zeng, who is a graduate student in Wang’s lab. It also means that it can be easily applied not only to animal models, but also to isolated human tissues, as no genetic manipulation of the cells is required.

In the future, researchers will use RIBOmap to compare healthy and diseased tissue, and to understand how drugs affect protein production within different types of cells and regions of tissue. I’m imagining to check They also plan to use this technology to investigate the underlying mechanisms cells use to regulate translation levels.

This research was funded by the Searle Scholars Program, the Thomas D. and Virginia W. Cabot Professorship, the Edward Skolnick Professorship, the Ono Pharmaceutical Breakthrough Science Initiative Award, the Merkin Institute Fellowship, and the Helen Hay Whitney Foundation Postdoctoral Fellowship. , and the National Institutes of Health.

