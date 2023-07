Reformations A new New York flagship store that combines vintage and high-tech elements

.elementor-element-populated{margin:0px 0px 0px 0px;–e-column-margin-right:0px;–e-column-margin-left:0px;padding:0px 0px 0px 0px;}.elementor-75476 .elementor-element.elementor-element-c1a6d7c.ee-gallery-slider–top .ee-gallery-slider{align-items:center;}.elementor-75476 .elementor-element.elementor-element-c1a6d7c.ee- gallery-slider–top .ee-gallery-slider__gallery{max-width:75%;}.elementor-75476 .elementor-element.elementor-element-c1a6d7c.ee-gallery-slider–left .ee-gallery-slider > *, .elementor-75476 .elementor-element.elementor-element-c1a6d7c.ee-gallery-slider–right .ee-gallery-slider > *{padding-left:25px;}.elementor-75476 .elementor-element .elementor-element-c1a6d7c.ee-gallery-slider–left .ee-gallery-slider, .elementor-75476 .elementor-element.elementor-element-c1a6d7c.ee-gallery-slider–right .ee-gallery- slider{margin-left:-25px;}.elementor-75476 .elementor-element.elementor-element-c1a6d7c.ee-gallery-slider–top .ee-gallery-slider__preview{margin-bottom:25px;}.elementor- 75476 .elementor-element.elementor-element-c1a6d7c .ee-slider__media__thumbnail img{object-fit:cover;}.elementor-75476 .elementor-element.elementor-element-c1a6d7c .ee-slider__media:before{padding-bottom:66 %;}.elementor-75476 .elementor-element.elementor-element-c1a6d7c .ee-slider__media__caption{text-align:center;font-size:0.8rem;font-weight:400;line-height:1.6em;padding: 45px 20px 20px 20px;color:#FFFFFF;background-color:transparent;background-image:linear-gradient(180deg, #00000000 0%, #000000 85%);opacity:0.8;}.elementor-75476 .elementor-element .elementor-element-c1a6d7c .ee-slider__media__content, .elementor-75476 .elementor-element.elementor-element-c1a6d7c .ee-slider__media__caption{Transition Properties: Any; Transition Timing Function: Linear; Transition Duration: 0.3s;}.elementor -75476 .elementor-element.elementor-element-c1a6d7c .ee-slider__media:hover .ee-slider__media__caption{color:#FFFFFF;opacity:1;}.elementor-75476 .elementor-element.elementor-element- c1a6d7c .ee- gallery__media-wrapper{border-radius:4px 4px 4px 4px;}.elementor-75476 .elementor-element.elementor-element-c1a6d7c .ee-gallery__media__thumbnail img{opacity:1;}.elementor-75476 .elementor- element.elementor- element-c1a6d7c .ee-gallery__media:hover .ee-gallery__media__thumbnail img{opacity:0.85;}.elementor-75476 .elementor-element.elementor-element-c1a6d7c .ee-gallery__item.is–active .ee-gallery__media__thumbnail img{filter : Brightness ( 100% ) Contrast ( 100% ) Saturation ( 0% ) Blur ( 0px ) Hue rotation ( 0deg );}.elementor-75476 .elementor-element.elementor-element-c1a6d7c .ee-gallery__media__overlay {transition- property:all;transition-timing-function:linear;transition-duration:0.3s;mix-blend-mode:normal;opacity:1;}.elementor-75476 .elementor-element.elementor-element-c1a6d7c . ee-gallery__item.is–active .ee-gallery__media__overlay{border-style:solid;border-width:2px 2px 2px 2px;border-color:var( –e-global-color-primary );}.elementor-75476 .elementor-element.elementor-element-c1a6d7c > .elementor-widget-container{margin:0px 0px 0px 0px;padding:0px 0px 0px 0px;}@media(max-width:1024px){.elementor-75476 .elementor- element.elementor-element-c1a6d7c.ee-gallery-slider–stack-tablet .ee-gallery-slider__preview{margin-bottom:25px;}}@media(max-width:767px){.elementor-75476 .elementor- element.elementor-element-c1a6d7c.ee-gallery-slider–stack-mobile .ee-gallery-slider__preview{margin-bottom:25px;}}/* Begin custom CSS for gallery-slider, class: .elementor -element- c1a6d7c */.elementor-75476 .elementor-element.elementor-element-c1a6d7c figcaption div.ee-caption__caption { color: #fff; font-size: .9rem; line-height: 1.6em; End CSS */]]>

Reformation, a sustainable womenswear brand, has relocated and redesigned its New York flagship store into a high-tech fashion destination.

Currently located at 62 Green Street in Soho, New York City, the store is housed in a historic building that was the basis for a new design developed in consultation with Paris-based Festen Architecture. The goal was to blend in with the neighborhood and pay homage to the building’s roots. For example, while preserving the original columns in the store, we will add elements that speak to the brand’s rustic sensibility, such as the rosy flagstone floor.

The interiors combine modern and vintage elements, staying true to the brand’s roots by giving a second life to fine furnishings, and contemporary art pieces such as Ashley Roberts murals are also on display (in the store’s in the largest 12 fitting rooms). Ceramics by Sijeo Kim, lighting by Garance Vallee, and craftsmanship area rugs by Les Edition de Tapis.

Thanks to the brand’s technology-driven retail concept, each item is actually displayed on the show floor, giving customers the opportunity to enjoy these design elements and the products on display. Customers can then use touchscreens located throughout the store to stock the fitting room and take their selections directly to the fitting room. Each dressing room is equipped with additional touch screens so customers can ask for new sizes and styles while trying on products, each dressing room has a magical wardrobe with two-way doors, Employees can easily and discreetly deliver new products.

Staying true to the brand’s sustainability roots, customers can also recycle their favorite revamped goods at our Soho flagship store through our RefRecycling program.

