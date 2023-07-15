25% Off Google Pixel Phones: Save Now After Prime Day





Prime Day may be over, but the sale is still on. Everything from tech gadgets to robot vacuums have been discounted, and now Amazon is offering up to 25% off unlocked Google Pixel 7 smartphones.

Whether you’re in need of an upgrade, want to treat yourself, or are doing some early holiday shopping, the unlocked Google Pixel 7 128 GB smartphone deals are worth checking out. .

Google Pixel 7a Best Deals Why We Love It

The Google Pixel 7a (128 GB)(opens in a new tab) is the most affordable option on this list, but don’t let the low price fool you. This phone has it all for even the busiest nomad. [or other highly mobile people] It is necessary to survive even after the working day. With 128 GB of storage, a fast-charging battery that lasts all day, and a Titan M2 chip for added security, this 5G phone is a no-brainer. There are also three stylish color options for him: Sea, Snow, and Charcoal.

Best deals on Google Pixel 7 128 GB Why we love it

Google Pixel 7 (128 GB)(opens in new tab) outperforms Pixel 7a in terms of performance and size. With a 6.3-inch display, it’s perfect for those who need a larger screen for comfortable web browsing, scrolling, and replying to late emails. It also has a battery that lasts up to 24 or 72 hours in extreme battery saver mode. Plus, the ultra-wide-angle lens allows you to take pictures that are really worth posting.

Best deals on Google Pixel 7 256 GB Why we love it

If you take a lot of photos and videos, or store large files on your phone, the 256 GB Google Pixel 7 (opens in a new tab) is a good idea to consider. It costs an extra $100, but offers twice the storage capacity of his 128 GB model. That means you have more space to store your memory and media and never worry about running out of space again.

Whether you’re looking for a high-end smartphone with all the bells and whistles, or a more affordable option with great features, the Google Pixel 7 and 7a are for you. And the best part is that both phones are unlocked so you can use them with any carrier.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://mashable.com/deals/post-prime-day-deals-2023-google-pixel-phones The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos