3 reasons I prefer this $300 Android to Google’s Pixel 6a

An Android phone with a large 120Hz adaptive refresh rate display, 3.5mm audio port, microSD expansion card slot, 5,000 mAh battery and fast charging with the included 50W charger sounds like an appealing option? OnePlus At just under $300, the Nord N30 5G includes all of this.

While the OnePlus Nord N30 specs story is good, the phone is also being challenged by the likes of the Google Pixel 6a (currently priced at $299) and the Moto G Power. Phones in this sub-$300 price range will always require some compromises to make them one-third to one-fourth the price of flagship smartphones. Choosing one of these is ultimately identifying the specific features that are most important to you.

The $300 OnePlus Nord N30 5G features a 6.72-inch display, stereo speakers, 8GB RAM, 128GB storage with a microSD card slot, a 3.5mm audio port, and more.

The OnePlus Nord N30 stands out in this affordable mobile phone market with ample 8GB RAM, 120Hz adaptive refresh rate display, fast charging, IP54 dust/water resistance and reliable 5G connectivity.

The trade-offs are the lack of a wide-angle camera, the camera’s results failing Google’s Pixel 6a, and the constant need to wipe the high-gloss plastic back. The phone launches with Android 13 and OnePlus offers one upgrade to Android 14 and three years of security updates, so it’s configured without asking for major changes with future software upgrades, so buy It will be one of the mobile phones that you will be using.

Many will naturally look to Google’s 2022 Pixel 6A as their preferred option at this $300 price point. However, we’ve had problems connecting Google’s Tensor chips to cellular networks, and the Google Pixel hardware isn’t very reliable. OnePlus offers a few features that appeal to me more than Google’s camera magic.

For example, I can’t stand the slow charging of my Pixel smartphone and have enjoyed the super-fast wired charging provided by OnePlus for years. I wasn’t happy with his Android phone’s 120Hz display refresh rate, so I left the settings at the highest rate and still managed to get a full day out on a single charge. Finally, the fingerprint sensor/power button on the side works better than the scanner under the display.

Camera performance obviously isn’t directly related to the number of megapixels in the camera, so even though the OnePlus Nord N30 has a 108 MP shooter, it doesn’t mean it’ll take better pictures than the Pixel 6a’s 12 MP camera. is not. That said, I’m happy with the results of the camera for social media and phone-to-phone sharing. The OnePlus Nord N30 certainly isn’t going to challenge flagship phones when it comes to camera performance, but I’ve seen worse on his $300 phone.

I plugged the T-Mobile SIM into my OnePlus Nord N30 and used it only as a daily driver for 3 weeks. The Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 and standard OxygenOS UI kept things running smoothly and calls sounded perfect. The large display made watching media fun on the train to work, and I was able to reconnect my headphones and not worry about charging my earbuds or camera. It worked well for shooting the surroundings from time to time. The Chromatic Gray color looks dark green in most lighting conditions and looks classy, ​​but I hate the ultra-gloss finish. The plastic is perfectly fine and will hold up well against drops, but I prefer a matte back panel for a smartphone.

The OnePlus Nord N30 5G offers a lot of features for a sub-$300 phone. This is obviously for new phone owners, a second backup phone, or more mature users who want a big screen phone that can get the job done while reducing the anxiety of owning a $1,000 glass brick. Good choice.

