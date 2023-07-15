Google Chat remembers being on the internet and decides to support hyperlinks





Google Chat is a great communication tool, but it had a major flaw when it came to sharing links. Words could not be hyperlinked, so users had to type or copy and paste the entire URL. Chat can get very cluttered and unprofessional, especially with long URLs. Finally, Google implemented a new feature that comes by default in many chat systems, from Discord to Slack, to hyperlink words in messages.

Google has announced a new update to Chat that allows users to hyperlink text. You can do this in both the desktop and mobile apps, with some differences between the two. Users can now also choose to preview or remove links before or after they appear live in chat.

To hyperlink text in Google Chat on desktop, use smart compose or write what you want to prepare the link. Click and drag your mouse cursor to highlight the text you want to hyperlink, then click the link icon (clip) on the Rich Text Formatting toolbar or use the keyboard shortcut (Ctrl+K or Cmd+K). increase. . From there, paste the link into the designated field and you’ll see a preview of how it will look. You can hide the link preview before or after sending.

Mobile users can highlight text and select[形式]just select . Hyperlink options appear next to bold, italic, and other styling options. Click the link icon (clip) and enter the URL to remove the preview before or after posting.

This update is currently being rolled out in stages, but will eventually be available to all Google Workspace customers and users with personal Google accounts, depending on your release settings. If you have a Rapid Release domain, it will take up to 15 days from July 13th. If you have a Scheduled Release domain, it will take 1-3 days to reach all users starting August 1st. If you’re not sure which one you are, Scheduled Release is the default setting for your domain.

