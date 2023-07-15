Gilgo Beach Murders: Suspect Rex Heuermann searches Google for explicit porn and case-related queries





Editor’s Note: This story contains graphic details.

Gilgo Beach murder suspect Rex Heuermann conducted thousands of explicit Google searches for child pornography and other disturbing media, according to law enforcement officials.

Heuermann has been charged with six counts of murder, one count of first-degree murder and one count of second-degree murder for each of the three victims. The victims have been identified as Melissa Barthelemy, Megan Waterman and Amber Costello.

Houermann pleaded not guilty to all charges.

Authorities detailed in their bail application that Heuermann had Googled “thousands of times” for various explicit pornography, as well as sex workers nearby. Fox News Digital does not explain many Google searches due to their blatant nature.

Rex Heuermann, 59, has been implicated in at least 11 murders after New York authorities discovered 11 sets of bodies scattered along the Beach Highway outside Long Island in 2010-2011. (Jeffrey Simon Architects)

Among the Google searches Mr. Heuermann allegedly made included “mistress long island” and “mature escort manhattan.”

Many Google searches allegedly contained child pornography.

Law enforcement obtained Google search history through warrants against “junk” and “burner” email accounts.

Rex Heuerman will be taken to Arthur M. Cromarty Penal Institution in Riverhead, New York on Friday, July 14, 2023. The 59-year-old has been charged with three counts of murder in connection with the death of a victim found at Gilgo Beach. (Matt Agudo/Splash, Fox News Digital)

According to the bail application, the email address was discovered after Google issued a warrant seeking records and accounts related to the Burnerphone obtained by Heuermann.

Read the bail application – app users click here:

According to the bail application, the suspect conducted more than 200 Google searches between March 2022 and June 2023 related to the disappearance and murder of Maureen Brainard-Burns, Barthelemy, Waterman and Costello. is said to have gone

A Google search allegedly done by Heuermann. (Suffolk County DA)

Google searches include ‘why law enforcement failed to track phone calls by Long Island serial killer’, ‘why Long Island serial killer wasn’t caught’, ‘long island serial killer In the investigation, new telephony technology could be the key breakthrough.” Just in case” etc.

According to the bail application, Rex Heuermann used a fictitious name and online accounts to solicit and arrange sex. (Suffolk County DA)

Heuermann searched numerous documentaries and podcasts related to the investigation and read related articles.

Fox News’ Greg Norman and Michael Lewis contributed to this report.

Adam Sabes is a writer for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to [email protected] and his Twitter @asabes10.

