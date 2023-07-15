Google for Startups awards $1 million to 7 minority-owned startups in New York City





The program is run by a division called Google for Startups and is called the Black Founders Fund and Latino Founders Fund. This will be his fourth grant year for the former and his second grant year for the latter. Since launching the fund in 2020, Google has spent $45 million in prize money on 547 startups around the world.

Lisa Gebelber, vice president of Google for Startups, said the first Black Founders Fund was created to “help black tech entrepreneurs overcome the disproportionate hurdles they face when raising capital.” . Previous New York City winners include Noula Health, a community-building tool for digital nomads, and Adventurely. Another Alphabet pledge to invest $100 million in black-led venture capital firms included an investment in New York City-based Collide Capital.

This program will fund startups that are in between their seed round and Series A. Every company needs to build a scalable product or service and prepare for global growth. The latest round includes startups based in the following cities:

bag

Platform for Small Business Loan Discovery to help diverse women-owned businesses apply for funding from financiers looking to support their communities Previous Funding: $3M Joint Seed Funding in 2022 Founder: Ignacio Semerene

local citizen

A company that streamlines educational resources on citizenship, social impact and visionary leadership for schools at all levels Last Funding: Private Seed Round August 2022 Founder: Beverly Leon

Otis AI

A platform that allows small businesses to manage and measure their digital marketing efforts to optimize their return on investment Previous funding: $2.5 million in 2021 and 2022 Co-Founder: Clarence Williams

overwatch data

Overwatch Data operates a platform that enables businesses to monitor a wide range of real-world risks and opportunities that can affect their bottom line. Previous funding: $2.5 million from Y Combinator, 2022 seed round Co-Founder: Zara Perumal

pay pay

The company sells a fast contactless mobile payment app for restaurants that easily integrates with your existing POS software. Last funding: $4.5M in accelerator grant and seed round Co-Founder: Derek Canton

Seam Social Lab

AB Corporation, Seam Social Labs’ main product is enterprise software called Co:census. It deploys AI to help city planners and city officials gather and understand community feedback on upcoming projects.Last Funding: $2.3M from Accelerator and Seed Rounds Co-Founder: Tiasia O’Brien

teamwork healthcare

Home therapy for children that uses technology to analyze behavior and serve families, including those on Medicaid plans Pre-funding: $2.85 million in 2021 seed round Founder: Erika Byers

