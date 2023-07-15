Google Chrome now lets you add web apps to iOS





Apple introduced many new features for web apps in iOS 16.4, including access to push notifications and allowing third-party apps to add web apps to the home screen of iPhones and iPads. His now-popular web browser, Google Chrome, is taking advantage of these new features, with the latest update allowing users to add her favorite websites to their iOS home screen.

As Chris Messina pointed out, the latest update to Google Chrome for iOS offers users the option to add web apps to their home screen. This means anyone can save his website and quickly access the home screen without having to quit Chrome and use Safari. Previously, this option was limited to his Apple’s web browser.

The release notes for this week’s update state, “You can now add URLs or Progressive Web Apps to your home screen.” Of course, this requires the latest version of Google Chrome for iOS. It also requires a device running iOS 16.4 or later, as earlier versions of the operating system do not have this API.

Once the web app is added to your iOS home screen, you can open and use it as if it were a normal app. This means that you will not be redirected to open in Safari, Google Chrome, or another web browser. Starting with iOS 16.4, these web apps can also provide push notifications just like native apps.

Apple has put a lot of effort into finally embracing web apps. macOS Sonoma, which is available as beta software and will be officially released later this year, will also allow Mac users to save his website as a web app using Safari. Some believe these changes are Apple’s attempt to avoid accusations of anti-competitive practices regarding the App Store.

Google Chrome for iOS is available for free from the App Store and works on both iPhones and iPads. If you already have the app installed, download the latest update to get the latest features.

