Pixel Stand 2nd Generation Complements Google Smartphones, Priced at $59





With all of today’s best deals revealed for the weekend, 9to5Toys has some notable offers on Friday. If you’ve recently purchased a new Pixel phone, Google’s official Pixel Stand 2nd Gen will be the perfect accessory as the price drops down to $59. The Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 are on sale for the lowest ever price of $80, discounted Prime Day discounts, which is about the same price as Govee’s new Matter Color Lightstrip’s all-time high of $42. It is Try all that and more with the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Google’s official Pixel Stand 2nd generation drops to $59

Amazon is now offering one of the first discounts this year on the latest Google Pixel Stand 2nd Gen. Perfect for the new Pixel 7a or flagship 7 series handsets, this official charging dock is available now for $59. Save $79 to $20, our first discount since May. Over the next two months, today’s offer returns to an all-time low for a second chance to save in 2023.

Google’s second-generation Pixel Stand retains most of the same design elements as the original, with improved charging speeds for the latest phones. Best of all, it all starts with 23W of power, which can be used to fast charge the Pixel 7/Pro handsets, as well as charge the Pixel Buds Pro and more. However, the former application turns the handset into a kind of mini Nest Hub display while charging. This feature is further explored in our actual review, which also covers everything else you can expect from a first-party accessory.

Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 drops Prime Day prices

Amazon is now offering the latest Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 at the highest prices of the year. We’ve slashed the price of these true wireless earbuds to $80, dropping today’s price from the usual $150 to $70, the highest price in recent months. Previously mentioned at $4, it hits a new low for 2023. Today’s offer also significantly reduces Prime Day prices. If you haven’t already bought the latest Pro 2 model, which just launched last fall, the Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 offer many of the flagship features you’d expect, at a more affordable price. Active noise cancellation is one of the highlights, but you also benefit from up to 29 hours of battery life combined with Qi wireless charging support. Needless to say, there is also an earphone fit test to ensure the best possible seal. See our real review for more details.

Featured Sale: The Roborocks model is one of the best choices for those looking for a robotic vacuum or mop. The company offers the best discounts on some of the latest hottest products around Prime Day. This is your chance to win automatic cleaning solutions in various form factors, including high-end solutions and more affordable products.

Govees Newest Matter Color Lightstrips Now $42

Govee just launched its first smart light strip with Matter support, and Amazon is pairing its new release with a rare discount. It’s his third chance to save money since launching last month, but the just-launched smart home accessory currently retails for $42. That’s cheaper than the regular $60 price that just launched, saving you $18. It’s the most notable all-time low, but it’s $6 below the previous mention.

Not only is the new Lightstrip the first Govees stable accessory with Matter support, but it also comes with support for HomeKit, Alexa and Google Assistant out of the box. This allows you to connect the 6.56-foot strip directly to your Wi-Fi and bring multi-color accent lighting all to your favorite digital assistant. Perfect for making your gaming rig worthy of the Battle Station name, this accessory is also notable for just adding flair to a shelf, behind a desk, or anywhere else in the house where lighting can be used. increase. We break down the experience in our launch coverage and explore why this lightstrip is more vivid than his previous Govee releases.

Motorola’s new razr+ folding smartphone receives first discount

Almost every other Android smartphone has gone on sale for Prime Day, but it’s time for Motorola’s latest and greatest smartphone to hit the stage. The new Motorola razr+ was just announced last month and is now available for the first time. The new foldables are open to all shoppers, not just Prime, and are priced at $900. The $1,000 price drop is your only chance to save right now. Motorola just launched its latest smart flip phone at the beginning of summer, giving the classic razr new life with all the bells and whistles of its latest device. The folding experience centers around a refreshed cover display that outperforms all other foldable devices on the market. It has a 3.6-inch panel that supports a refresh rate of 144Hz. It’s actually big enough, not only for quickly checking notifications and the time, but also offering keyboard support that pops up for quick replies to messages.

From there, the Motorola razr+’s internal display presents a folding 6.9-inch FHD+ panel with a refresh rate of 165 Hz. The Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chip offers the latest in recent Android silicon and also comes with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. Our hands-on review details what to expect from the new smartphone, but our first impressions of Motorola’s latest smartphone couldn’t be better.

