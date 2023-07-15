Scared of downloading apps from the Google Play Store? Then check this out





There have been many cases of people downloading apps from the Google Play store and infecting their phones with malware. The Google Play Store is now taking steps to combat malware and prevent malicious apps from entering the platform. To achieve this, new developer requirements have been introduced aimed at minimizing the possibility of malicious apps infiltrating the Android app store.

Malicious apps often evade Google’s security checks by pretending to be legitimate during the review process. However, once vetted, hackers can inject malware into these apps or download additional malicious content. Although Google has removed these harmful apps from the Play Store and banned associated developer accounts, cybercriminals still create new accounts and submit the same dangerous apps under different names. .

Data universal number system

To address this issue of adding dangerous apps to the Play Store, Google is implementing changes to make it more difficult for hackers to infect downloaded apps. New requirements require developers to have a valid DUNS (Data Universal Number System) number to submit new apps. A DUNS number is a unique identifier issued by Dun & Bradstreet, a data and business analytics company. Obtaining this number requires submitting certain documents for verification, and this process can take up to 30 days, making it a significant cost for app developers looking to monetize their apps on the Play Store. delay.

Changes to the Contact Details section

In addition to the DUNS number requirement, Google is renaming the “Contact details” section of the app listing to “App support” and enhancing it by providing more comprehensive information about each developer.

Google has announced that starting August 31st, all new Android developers will be required to provide a valid DUNS number during account creation. Later this year, existing developers will also be required to update and verify their accounts. All this information is available in Google’s blog post, the Android Developers Blog.

While these changes make the Play Store more secure, it’s important that users remain vigilant against Android malware.

There are other ways users download dangerous apps. Hackers can use sideloaded apps to target unsuspecting Android users. To stay safe, we advise you to avoid sideloading apps on your Android device and only download apps from official app stores such as Play Store, Amazon App Store, App Store, Samsung Galaxy Store.

Most Android smartphones come with Google Play Protect to defend against malware, but users should install an Android antivirus app to further protect their devices. Google Play Protect can scan existing apps and newly downloaded apps for malware.

Ultimately, safety is always in your hands. All apps must be verified before downloading. From the use of incorrect English phrases, typos, and grammar in these apps to the very few reviews, each aspect should be scrutinized before downloading the app.

