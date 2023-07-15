The Most Horrifying Evidence From Gilgo Beach Court Documents





Suffolk County investigators have painstakingly crafted an 18-month case against Gilgo Beach serial killer Rex Heuerman. The suspect, a married father of two, is said to have left gruesome evidence linking him to the murder of the so-called “Gilgo Four”.

According to court documents, the investigation uncovered the following key pieces:

characteristic car

Witnesses say they saw a first-generation Chevrolet Avalanche parked to murder the home of West Babylon victim Amber Costellos, on September 2, 2010, when it was last seen on September 2, 2010. reported.

The same type of pickup truck, down to the make and early model, was later found registered with Heuermann, and a similar-looking vehicle was seen towed from the architect’s Massapequa mansion on Friday. .

A Chevrolet truck was towed from my home on Friday. ZUMAPRESS.com A man like a demon

According to court documents, witnesses to Costello’s disappearance also said Costello’s killer was demon-looking, about 64 to 66 years old, in his mid-40s, with dark, bushy hair, and dated to the 1970s. He described it as a large white man with large oval glasses.

Investigators said the description was that Heuermann was about 64 years old, weighed over 240 pounds, and was a large, white man with thick, dark hair, large glasses, and Amber Costello. He points out that he was consistent with being 46 years old when he went missing.

Rex Heuermann is accused of murdering the “Gilgo Four”.Suffolk County Burner Phone and Riddle Calls

Cell phone bills associated with Heuermann revealed he used a burner phone to meet with three of the four victims. He was also linked to one of the phones in a surveillance video showing additional purchase time for the phone at a store in Midtown Manhattan.

The suspect was also allegedly in nearly the same location as the burner phone used to contact Melissa Barthelemy, Megan Waterman and Costello.

A cell phone bill linked to Heuerman reveals that he used a burner phone to meet with his victims in Gilgo Beach, Suffolk County. mosquito?

A suspected serial killer has been arrested in Long Island’s infamous Gilgo Beach murders, The Post confirms.

Rex Heuerman, 59, a married father of two and an architect for a New York City firm, has a house on First Avenue in Massapequa Park, a person familiar with the matter told the Post. ing.

Long Island architect Rex Hoyer was charged with murder July 14, 2023 for killing three of the 11 victims in the long-unsolved series of murders known as the Gilgo Beach Murders. man. Associated Press.

His arrest follows four women, Melissa Barthelemy, 24, Megan Waterman, 22, and Amber Lynn, who were found wrapped in burlap within days in 2010. Costello, 27, and Maureen Brainard Burns, 25, are associated with the Gilgo Four.

Barthelemy’s body was first discovered along Ocean Parkway on December 11, 2010, sparking fears of a serial killer in the area.

By the spring of 2011, the number of bodies had risen to 10, including eight women, an unidentified man, and an infant.

Mr Heuermann’s arrest comes after Suffolk County’s new police commissioner created a special Gilgo Beach Murder Investigation Task Force in February 2022.

Heuermann’s phone records show that he was in the same location around the same time that Barthelemis allegedly used her phone to call her family.

A Long Island resident allegedly used one of his burner phones to make disturbing calls to Barthelemy’s then-16-year-old sister, mockingly asking, “Do you know what your sister is doing?” It is He said. she is a prostitute

One of the burner phones was found when Mr Heuermann was arrested on Thursday night.

Cell phone bills associated with Heuermann revealed he used a burner phone to meet with three of the four victims. Getty Images Tinder, pseudonym, selfie

Records obtained from Tinder reveal that Heuermann also used emails accessed from his personal cell phone to link the burner phone to a fictional Tinder account of “Andrew Roberts.” .

Heuermann allegedly used Google Pay to fund the dating app via his American Express credit card.

The investigation also uncovered a selfie taken and sent by Heuermann from a fake AOL account under the name Springfieldman9, as well as another fictional email, Hunte[email protected]. Both were related to his alleged burner phone.

The investigation also uncovered a selfie taken and sent by Hoyerman from a fake AOL account under the name Springfield Man 9 Suffolk County. By the spring of 2011, the number of bodies had risen to ten, including eight women from Ocean Parkway, an unidentified man, and an infant. AP Sick Google search

Hoyermann allegedly used an email pseudonymous as Thomas Hawk to Google disturbing topics, including girls begging for rape porn, naked slave girls, and a 10-year-old schoolgirl. .

He also investigated his own killing, according to court documents, and conducted more than 200 searches between March 2022 and June 2023, some of which include why law enforcement did not. It also includes the call by the Long Island serial killer and the failure to track down the unsolved case of the Long Island serial killer. Killer and Gilgo Beach, as well as Brainerd Burns, Barthelemy and Waterman.

A map of where the four victims were found along Long Island’s Ocean Parkway and along the suspect’s home.

Using the same Salk email account, he searched for podcasts and documentaries related to the investigation and viewed hundreds of photographs of alleged victims and their families.

The IP address used to book Heuermann and his wife’s flight with JetBlue also accessed Gilgonews.com, an agency-controlled website for sharing updates on the murders.

When your wife isn’t there…

Heuermann said three of the victims, Melissa Barthelemy, Megan Waterman and Costello, were killed while his wife was traveling to Iceland, Maryland or New Jersey in 2009 and 2010. allegedly murdered.

hairy situation

Heuermann’s wife’s DNA is believed to have been found in the bodies of three of the victims. DNA testing of water bottles outside Heuermann’s home from tape used to bind Costello and Waterman and belt used to bind victim Maureen Brainard Burns’ legs Found to match the female hair sample found. His wife has not faced criminal charges.

Puzzle pizza Investigators have most shockingly linked the deaths of Mr. Heuermann and Mr. Waterman after recovering DNA from leftover pizza crusts dumped in a trash can on Fifth Avenue on January 26th. Suffolk County Surveillance Team seized a pizza box thrown by Gilgo Beach murder suspect Rex. Heuermann.Suffolk County

Most shocking to investigators was the DNA recovered from a leftover pizza crust that was dumped in a trash can on Fifth Avenue on January 26, and the hair and hair found in the burlap that wrapped Waterman’s body. After matching, it was to tie the deaths of Heuermann and Waterman.

