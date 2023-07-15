Black & Veatchs IgniteX Climate Technology Accelerator Program Announces 2023 Participants





OVERLAND PARK, Kansas, July 14, 2023 /CSRwire/ As climate change increases challenges and opportunities, Black & Veatch, the global leader in critical human infrastructure, launches the 12-week IgniteX Climate Tech Accelerator program. 7 participants were selected to participate in the Funding and supporting companies working on cutting-edge climate technologies.

The seven startups were selected from among 118 applicants, representing a 38% increase in applicants from 2022. Included startups specialize in areas such as AI technology, carbon capture and reduction, and sustainable nutrition.

Our commitment to developing infrastructure to combat the impacts of climate change does not end with the Black & Veatchs project, as we partner with and support emerging start-ups in their efforts to create the next breakthrough in decarbonization and sustainability. Ryan Pletka said it will continue to work on and expand at the same time. Vice President of Innovation at Black & Veatch. As his fourth group of us, this group of participants brings a diverse background of important ideas and innovations in climate technology.

IgniteX helps startups deliver scalable climate solutions for critical infrastructure. Seven selected program participants will partner with Black & Veatch subject area leaders to co-develop, pilot and market new technologies. Along the way, they receive mentorship, access to the company’s vast industry network, product testing opportunities, proposition development coaching, and investor referrals.

The seven participants in the 2023 IgniteX Climate Tech Accelerator program are:

EarthEn enables grid resilience with a new thermomechanical solution that uses CO2 in a closed loop to store energy in a cost-effective manner. CarbonQuest enhances standard carbon capture and sequestration solutions for commercial, residential and small industrial buildings. Mars Materials replaces Mars Materials. Sequestering CO2 in commodities such as carbon fiber and wastewater treatment chemicals produces petroleum. Strive is a sustainable nutrition company that uses precision fermentation to produce protein-rich, animal-free milk and other beverages. Spira uses genetically modified algae to replace and reinvent harmful petrochemicals. Looq AI automates the creation of digital twins by capturing complex physical worlds in detailed, intelligent 3D models. Simerse powers his GIS, asset inventory and condition monitoring through visual data AI for utilities, telecommunications and cities. .

Please contact Black & Veatch for more information.

Editor’s note:

Black & Veatch’s IgniteX Climate Tech Accelerator was recently awarded the US Department of Energy EPIC Award as a program finalist for high impact ideas in energy innovation. The IgniteX Tech Accelerator program includes up to $35,000 in funding per participating company. – Possibility of equity investments up to $50,000, in addition to dilution subsidies and in-kind services. Learn more about the IgniteX Climate Tech Accelerator program here. The program is in his fourth year, with over 40 participants and his $1 million in funding.

About Black & Veatch Black & Veatch is a 100% employee-owned global engineering, procurement, consulting and construction company with a track record of more than 100 years of innovation in sustainable infrastructure. Since 1915, we have helped our clients improve lives around the world by working on the resilience and reliability of their most critical infrastructure assets. Our revenue in 2022 was US$4.3 billion. Follow us on www.bv.com and on social media.

Media Contact Information:

Megan Lockner | +1 201-977-1628 | [email protected] 24 Hour Media Contact | [email protected]

