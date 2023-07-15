Meta Goes All In On AI: Can It Compete With Google, ChatGPT, MidJourney?





Meta is aggressively stepping up its artificial intelligence efforts to catch up with rivals such as Google, Microsoft, and OpenAI. The social media giant has introduced a new text-to-image model called CM3leon, which it claims to deliver state-of-the-art performance in generating images from text prompts. However, it is not yet available for testing or commercial use.

CM3leon marks a breakthrough in Meta’s AI capabilities. This model can not only generate high-fidelity images from text descriptions, but also write consistent captions to existing images. This lays the foundation for more advanced image understanding models in the future.

Meta leverages its strong data science team and computing infrastructure to advance state-of-the-art models like CM3leon. While diffusion-based AI like MidJourney is making headlines, Meta is betting on an autoregressive transformer architecture (the same technology used in ChatGPT). The company claims that CM3leon requires five times less training compute than other comparable methods.

In direct comparison, CM3leon seems to handle complex objects and constraints in text prompts better than models such as OpenAI’s DALL-E 2 and Midjourney. The images Meta shared show that its new text-to-image generator can accurately represent human anatomy (no more spaghetti hands) and can also render accurate text (AI No more random words).

Example image provided by CM3leon.Image: Meta

CM3leon also offers advanced images that allow users to express their ideas more accurately. Features such as text-to-image, image-to-image, structure-based image editing, object-to-image, segmentation-to-image, and super-resolution upscaling are not available. For generators other than Stable Diffusion using Controlnet.

New LLM Rumors

Meta also plans to release a commercial version of the LLaMA natural language model to outside developers, according to sources cited by the Financial Times. If this is true, startups and corporations will be able to build custom applications powered by Meta’s AI, and social media giants will be able to build his ChatGPT (OpenAI-Microsoft), Bard (Google), Claude v2 (Anthropic -Google).

Meta seems to be focusing on AI across all its apps, even though it claims to be focusing on the Metaverse project as well. Earlier this year, the company established a dedicated generative AI division led by Chief Product Officer Chris Cox. Meta is also working on AI tools that generate better, targeted ads for users.

By open sourcing key models like the leaked LLaMA LLM (the world’s largest and most advanced open source LLM available), Meta encourages innovation by developers around the world to improve technology. We aim to This contrasts with the closed approach of competitors like OpenAI. However, there remains the possibility of monetizing Meta’s model in the future.

The surge in AI activity comes as Meta struggles with a falling stock price and privacy and misinformation controversies stemming from its activity on Facebook, still the company’s biggest platform. Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg believes this heavy investment in generative AI aligns with the company’s vision for the Metaverse and could open up new revenue streams.

Meta also recently launched Threads, a Twitter clone, which has seen rapid user growth surpassing the pace OpenAI achieved after the launch of ChatGPT. They have also proven adept at taking key elements of previous technologies, improving them, and creating successful products that nearly destroy their competitors on the foundation they have built.

After failing to impress investors with its Metaverse efforts, Meta is determined to aggressively pursue AI to reshape the future, as new models like CM3leon show promising performance. There seems to be A new runner has emerged in the race to lead in generative AI.

