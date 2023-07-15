Unconventional Recruiting Methods Help Close Tech Talent Gap





He is Senior Vice President and Chief Information and Digital Officer at Allegion, responsible for IT & Security, Data & Analytics, and Digital Programs globally.

Demand for tech talent is outstripping traditional hiring practices. Faced with industry growth driven by new technologies, companies are competing for jobs while struggling to fill technology and information technology (IT) roles. Baby boomers, who make up about 20% of the U.S. workforce, will all reach retirement age (at least 65) by 2030, further exacerbating the talent shortage, according to the U.S. Census Bureau. Filling vacancies in these challenges requires thinking outside the box.

Recruiters need to tap into new candidate pools. My own organization is also starting to move away from traditional job postings and recruiters. We consider candidates with non-traditional educational backgrounds and partner with local schools and nonprofits to build talent pipelines and provide apprenticeship and training opportunities, including creating bench roles. It has started. Traditional recruiting methods such as offering competitive pay and benefits, flexibility, and remote or hybrid work options are no longer sufficient to gain a competitive edge as these practices become the norm across industries. increase.

Globally, there is a 78% shortage of talent in the IT and technology sector, according to research by workforce solutions firm ManpowerGroup. The number of job openings will continue to exceed the number of job openings. The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) forecasts that IT jobs will grow 15% by 2031, creating nearly 700,000 new jobs in the U.S. Replacing existing tech jobs A 7% rate would require about 400,000 new workers per year, which could reach about 4 million by 2033, according to CompTIA’s State of the Tech Workforce report.

To close this gap and ensure your company hires the best talent, especially early-career roles, consider adopting some of these innovative approaches to recruiting.

Candidates with various educational experiences

Including specific degree requirements or required knowledge in the job description may limit the number of candidates who apply. Employers should consider candidates who have taken a bootcamp-style course, earned a certification, or attended a vocational school. For new talent, determining the aptitude to acquire the skill is more important than finding someone who already has the skill.

Proactively training new hires is a great way to align employee growth with company needs and ensure growth opportunities. Companies that invest in their employees’ professional development are more likely to retain their employees.

With great success, in 2017 we started recruiting people with different training backgrounds. His retention rate for these talents at Allegion is over 75%, with several moving to higher positions.

apprenticeship program

As tech giants look for ways to replenish their workforce, they are increasingly turning to apprenticeships as a business strategy. More than 14,000 new apprenticeships have been added across all industries from 2017 to 2021, according to the U.S. Department of Labor.

Apprenticeships for tech-related jobs bring value to both employers and employees. This enables organizations to strategically fill positions, address skill gaps, and opens up career opportunities for talented individuals. Companies can train entry-level technical talent instead of buying experienced talent. Apprentices are similar to interns in that they can take advantage of real-world experience and continuous learning opportunities across multiple disciplines.

Our apprentices are trained in software engineering, quality engineering, field service support, data analysis and project management. Such programs give talented employees the right tools to succeed, while driving innovation and technology through new perspectives.

The program begins with 9-12 weeks of bootcamp training, after which apprentices work alongside coaches and technical mentors. In addition to their work experience, they receive 10-15 hours of ongoing training each week. Our first cohort is only about halfway through the 12-month program, but we started seeing a return on investment early on. One software engineering apprentice started submitting system changes in the second week of employment, and all apprentices continue to contribute.

Talent pipeline through partnerships

Partnering with local schools and nonprofits can help build your talent pipeline. By providing learning opportunities for students of all ages, from elementary school to college, and exposing them to a variety of technology fields, you can arouse their interest and encourage them to think about careers in those fields.

Educating and mentoring the next generation is crucial for employers who want to grow their future talent pool organically. Speaking at schools and nonprofits allows you to meet and curate potential employees rather than simply waiting for responses to job postings.

We hired several people who were trained at Eleven Fifty Academy, a non-profit technology academy. Additionally, our partnership with TechPoint, an Indiana-based nonprofit dedicated to growing the state’s digital economy, helps us grow our talent pool.

role of the bench

Another solution to expanding the talent pool is to create entry-level bench or evergreen positions where individuals can expand their strengths and work experience by rotating through different IT disciplines. This position is generic and designed to bring talented people into the organization with the idea that they will move to more permanent roles as soon as the right people are available.

We created bench rolls to help fill positions quickly when they leave. This helps address productivity issues when someone is promoted or retired. When we find good people, we want to hire them, even if we don’t have specific roles available. So far, talent from our bench has transitioned into permanent software engineer and business analyst roles.

Shortage of human resources

Findings from the ManpowerGroup survey show that the hiring crisis is at its highest level in 17 years, with more than 77% of survey respondents and 39,000 employers in 41 countries reporting difficulty filling vacancies. With an imminent global talent shortage and the prospect of significant growth in the technology sector, it is more important than ever for companies to find creative ways to recruit and train top talent. I’m here.

