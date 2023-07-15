OnePlus Pad vs. Google Pixel Tablet: Which is Better?





This may be OnePlus' first attempt at a tablet, but the company delivered consistent top-notch performance. The OnePlus Pad offers a large 11.5-inch, 144Hz display, multi-day battery life, and solid performance with the Dimensity 9000 chipset. For under $500, OnePlus has created a case for its tablet that is on par with the best on the market.

Pros Large 144Hz display Good overall performance Comes with a 67W charger Cons Only 4 year software update period Uses LCD for display Disturbing rear camera design

The Google Pixel Tablet is the company's first attempt at a tablet in five years. It runs on a custom Tensor G2 chipset and features a similar his Pixel design. Performance is solid, too, with 3 years of Android updates and 5 years of software updates. The best part is that the Pixel Tablet also works as a Nest Hub replacement.

Pros Comes with an attached dock Can also be used as a Nest Hub Solid performance with the Tensor G2 chipset Cons Display is only 60Hz Charging is limited to 15W

A renewed interest from Google is giving Android tablets a bit of a resurgence. In the past, tablet options were limited. Now, other big players are also starting to enter the space. OnePlus will launch his OnePlus Pad in May 2023, making him one of the best Android tablets available right now. In June 2023, Google re-entered the fray with his Pixel tablet, loaded with some unique features. As two of the newest manufacturers to enter the tablet space, it’s only natural to see which first attempt is better suited to your needs.

Pricing, Availability, Specs

The OnePlus Pad and Google Pixel Tablet are competitively priced in the mid-range tablet market. The OnePlus Pad retails for $479, while the Google Pixel Tablet is $499. You can buy the OnePlus Pad from Amazon or OnePlus’s website, but the Pixel Tablet is a little easier to find, as it’s available from Google, Amazon, and retailers like Best Buy and Target.

OnePlus Pad Google Pixel Tablet Storage 128GB128 / 256GB UFS 3.1 Storage CPUMediaTek Dimensions 9000Google Tensor G2 Memory 8GB8GB LPDDR5 RAM Operating System Android 13 (Oxygen OS 13) Android 13 Battery 9510mAh27Wh, up to 12 hours Ports USB Type-CUSB-C Camera (Rear, Front )13 MP Rear, 8MP Front 8MP, 8MP Display (Size, Resolution) )11.61″ 2,800 x 2,000 LCD, 144Hz, 7:5 Aspect Ratio 10.95″, 2560 x 1600 Pixel Price $479-$500 Halo Green Porcelain, Hazel, Rose design

The OnePlus Pad with the larger display is slightly larger, thinner and heavier than the Pixel Tablet, measuring 258.03x 189.41×6.54 mm and weighing 555g. The Pixel Tablet measures 258x 169×8.1 mm and weighs 493g. The OnePlus Pad has a relatively small, uniform bezel on the front. The Pixel Tablet also has a bit of bezels, with the top and bottom bezels of the display being slightly thicker than the sides.

Flip the device over and you’ll see the difference in construction materials. The OnePlus Pad has a brushed green metallic finish, while the Pixel tablet has a smooth nano-ceramic coating. The back of the OnePlus Pad features a raised rear camera prominently in the center. However, in our review, we found that the camera interferes with hand position in portrait mode. The Google Pixel Tablet has a much smaller flush camera sensor in the upper left corner. Pixel tablets also have four small charging pins on the back that are used for the included dock.

The biggest difference between these two devices is that the Pixel Tablet ships with a dock. The dock has built-in speakers, allowing your tablet to double as a Google Nest Hub replacement.

Both devices have four built-in speakers and offer similar sound quality. It also has Wi-Fi 6. As for Bluetooth, the OnePlus Pad has Bluetooth 5.3 and the Pixel tablet has Bluetooth 5.2. OnePlus is available in one color, Halo Green. Pixel comes in porcelain, hazel, and rose.

screen

The OnePlus Pad features a 7:5, 11.61-inch LCD with a resolution of 2800×2000 and a pixel density of 296 for crisp, crisp visuals. The OnePlus Pad has a refresh rate of up to 144Hz, which makes animations and general scrolling feel super smooth. But keep in mind that the display isn’t 500 nits bright, it’s just an LCD panel, so the contrast ratio is limited to 1400:1.

The Pixel Tablet’s display has a lot in common with the OnePlus Pad. Featuring a 16:10, 10.95 inch LCD with a resolution of 2560×1600, the Pixel tablet has a low pixel density of 276 pixels. Also, at 60Hz, the Pixel Tablet underperforms the OnePlus Pad’s refresh rate. If you’re used to high refresh rates, you might find scrolling on your Pixel tablet a bit jarring.

software

The OnePlus Pad ships with Android 13 and its custom UI, OxygenOS 13.1. It’s very similar to the experience on the OnePlus 11, and OnePlus has done a great job changing the launcher to fit the larger tablet screen. Also, OnePlus has promised him three Android upgrades and four years of software updates for him.

The Pixel Tablet is powered by Android 13 and Google’s Pixel UI. The Pixel UI is pretty much the same as stock Android, just with a few minor tweaks and a ton of Google’s Material You style additions. When connected to the included dock, your Pixel Tablet will enter dock mode, giving you a Nest Hub-like experience and easy control of various smart devices throughout your home. Google promises his three years of Android upgrades and his five years of software updates.

performance

OnePlus and Google chose different chipsets for their tablets, but the overall performance is similar. The OnePlus Pad is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9000 chipset, 8GB LPDDR5 RAM and 128GB UFS 3.1 storage. Pixel tablets use Google’s custom Tensor G2 processor, with 8 GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 128 or 256 GB of UFS 3.1 storage.

The Dimensity 9000 has a single-core GeekBench 5 score of 1281 and a multi-core score of 4316. On the other hand, the Tensor G2 chip has a single-core score of 1061 and a multi-core score of 3239. In 3DMark, Dimensity 9000 had 8032 hits and Tensor G2 scored 6377. The results for AnTuTu 9 are similar, with Dimensity 9000 scoring 1002300 hits and Tensor G2 scoring 797949.

The chipset used by OnePlus is about 25% faster in benchmarks, but these devices feel similar in real-world use. It’s safer to use the OnePlus Pad if you plan to play games.

battery life

The OnePlus Pad is powered by a 9510 mAh battery and comes with a 67 W SUPERVOOC charger. A 67W brick can charge your OnePlus Pad in just 80 minutes. You can expect to use it for days on a single charge and the standby time is also very good.

Pixel tablets have a 7020 mAh battery that supports 12 hours of continuous video streaming and can be charged using a USB-C charger or the included dock. The charging speed is very slow at 15 watts, but this is intended to extend battery life. This seems to be a deliberate choice by Google as it is designed to reside in the dock when not in use.

camera

The OnePlus Pad’s 13MP rear camera can take some decent shots in good lighting, but it’s difficult in low light. It can record 1080p and 4K video at 30fps. The front camera is 8MP and can also record up to 1080p at 30fps.

Pixel tablets come with an 8MP rear camera that can shoot 1080p video at 30fps. The front camera is an 8MP fixed focus lens. This is also the best at 30fps. Unfortunately, neither of the Pixel Tablet’s cameras are very good. Pixel devices are known for their image processing power, and it’s a shame that Google failed with his Pixel Tablet.

Which one is right for you?

Both devices are good, but one is slightly better than the other in this comparison. The OnePlus Pad has a better display, better charging capabilities, and a faster chipset. It’s not dramatically better in any category, but these small improvements add up to make it a better device. Add in the fact that it’s $20 cheaper and it’s a definite win. If you want to game on your tablet, the Dimensity 9000 will perform better in the long run. OnePlus made some interesting design choices, such as the placement of the rear-facing camera, but it succeeded spectacularly in its first attempt at a tablet.

The OnePlus Pad is a great first for OnePlus. One of the best tablets running Android with solid performance, 144Hz display and great battery life. It's not great when it comes to cameras, but overall it's a solid tablet that can handle whatever you need it to do.

The Pixel Tablet is by no means a bad device. This is especially true if you are looking for smart home devices. It also has slightly longer software support, and Google has a better track record for promised upgrades.

The Google Pixel Tablet doubles as a tablet and a Nest Hub replacement. It comes with solid performance and 5 years of software support. The biggest downsides are that the camera isn't very good and the display is limited to his 60Hz. But if you're a Pixel fan or just want a smart device hub, there's no better product than the Pixel Tablet.

