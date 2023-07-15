Lawsuit claims that Google is vacuuming people’s lives to train AI





Lawsuits pile up

Lawsuits against AI companies over training and data practices continue to pile up. And this time it’s Google.

The class action lawsuit accuses Google of “covertly stealing everything that hundreds of millions of Americans have created and shared on the internet” to train AI models, according to a Reuters report. there is

Clarkson Law Firm filed in San Francisco on Tuesday, which notably filed a very similar class action lawsuit against ChatGPT creator OpenAI just two weeks ago. , the lawsuit alleges that Google could be held liable for at least $5 billion in damages for emptying our online lives. From social media albums to blog posts to published novels, he uses that data to train his AI system.

“Google has acquired all of our personal and professional information, creative and copyright works, photographs, and even emails, virtually across our entire digital footprint,” the complaint states. It is written.

“For years, Google has secretly collected this data without notice or consent from anyone,” it continued.

terms of service

In a statement to Reuters, plaintiffs’ attorney Ryan Clarkson further emphasized the allegations in the lawsuit.

“Google doesn’t own the internet. Google doesn’t own our creative work,” Clarkson said. I don’t own any representations of my humanity or photos of my family and children.”

But Clarkson points out that the search giant has, in a way, caused the Internet to decline. With nearly 90% of all search market share, Google is one of the most prominent intermediaries in our online lives. None of us were like, “Yes, everything I ever shared to the internet can and should be used to train an AI system that will eventually use my output to generate content.” You may never have ticked the big red box that was explicitly written, but most of us will be using the web, even if those agreements were always in the fine print. In the meantime, we have detached a large portion of our lives and privacy to many platforms.

Google’s side appears confident that its training practices do not engage in any wrongdoing, with Google general counsel Halima Delane Prado telling Reuters that the search company “does not use public information, such as public information. We’ve made it clear over the years that we use data from sources.” Using web and public datasets, he responsibly follows AI principles to train the AI ​​models behind services like Google Translate. ”

“U.S. law supports the use of public information to create new and beneficial uses,” she added, adding, “We look forward to refuting these baseless allegations.” said.

AI Lawsuit Details: OpenAI Sued for Using Everyone’s Writes to Train AI

