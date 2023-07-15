Google AI: Google Fires 80 Contract Workers Who Joined Labor Union Last Month





About 80 contractors who belong to Google Help and who recently joined the Alphabet Workers Union-Communication Workers of America (AWU-CWA) learned last week that their jobs were being cut. Last June, a group of 120 employees announced an initiative to unionize those who work on a contract basis at Google. But after a few weeks, about two-thirds of the employees received notice of their layoffs, leaving 40 employees at work. The team is made up of writers and graphic designers responsible for creating content for the search giant, including its Google Help support pages. Julia Nagatsu Granström, a senior writer and member of the Alphabet Workers Union CWA, said she received news last week that 80 of her roughly 120 colleagues who recently joined the union on Google Help would be fired. rice field. AI-powered conversational software, she explains why the group decided to unionize after being reassigned from their normal duties to work on Google Bard. Workers argued that this was a far cry from their previous responsibility to create content for Google’s help and support pages. Unionized workers exercised their right to organize and demanded negotiations with both Google and its subcontractor, Accenture, on several key demands, including termination protection. John Shields, the leader of his Google Help team working on his project in South San Jose, recently learned that his last day of work will be in November. According to Shields, Accenture has hired more of his team members in the Philippines and is available for work there. lower cost. Shields suspects cost-cutting may have been the motivation for the decision to fire him, but feels the timing of the decision is highly questionable. Last month, a group of Google contractors called evaluators, who review and evaluate Google search results, were laid off. When they express their intention to join a trade union. These people are often exposed to disturbing content. The group was employed by Appen and had employees all over the country, some working remotely. However, when the group complained to the National Labor Relations Commission about unfair labor practices, the unpaid money was returned. The situation is further complicated by the start of hearings with the National Labor Relations Board (NLRB) on joint employment this week. For contractors.

