Raleigh Startup Launches Code-Based Google Maps With Valley Backing





Raleigh – A data visualization-focused startup to help companies deal with “complex code structures” officially launched Friday with backing from San Francisco-based Capital One Ventures . The founders say the “first AI-coded mapmaker” has arrived.

Co-founded and led by Red Hat and SAS veterans, the new venture is named Devnaut and launched from Indianapolis-based High Alpha Innovation.

“As code bases continue to grow in size and complexity, developers, engineers, and technology leaders are increasingly faced with the difficult and time-consuming challenges of working with unfamiliar and frequently changing code. ” said the company. Users can “visualize and automatically organize their code”.

Founded by two serial entrepreneurs, Devnaut describes its mission as follows:

“Devnaut is the solution for development teams in fast-growing startups, medium-sized companies, and large enterprises that struggle with multiple development tools and complex code structures. Our product is a “code-based Google It works like a map, helping developers visualize, collaborate, and understand their entire code environment, leading to increased productivity and reduced employee turnover. “

Devnaut says it uses artificial intelligence to provide “code mapping”. [science of drawing maps] Resolution [that] It brings a new approach to code visualization and organization. “

Founder Jeff White CEO: Jeff is a five-time entrepreneur and offers solid business and industry acumen in software startups. Over the past 20 years he has been the founder and CEO of five organizations, but he has stepped down many times. Prior to founding Devnaut, Jeff led ClearSpend as CEO. Bob Donald CTO: Bob is a successful software product and engineering leader. He has held executive positions at various companies such as Zebra Technologies, SAS Institute, Monster Worldwide, Red Hat, and several start-ups. Bob is also a published author and graduate computer science course at Boston University.

Source: Debnote

The amount of the pre-seed investment from Capital One Venture was not disclosed.

“For decades, the industry has built low-level code tools aimed at addressing a single developer pain point, but no one has been able to solve the macro-level perspective. By visualizing complex codebases, Devnaut takes the burden of manual, time-consuming forensics work and lets developers focus on what matters most: building great software.” Devnaut co-founder and CEO Jeff White said. “Devnaut’s mission is to make code accessible and collaborative, and our code mapper is the first step in achieving that vision.”

investor statement

“The documentation layer presents a unique opportunity for innovation by making fragmented and fragmented information systematically accessible. will be able to use their time more productively,” said Phil Kim, partner at Capital One Ventures. “To build, innovate and meet evolving requirements, engineers need context for how their technical systems are configured, and Devnaut addresses that complex challenge.”

