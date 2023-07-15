Elon Musk claims his xAI is more trustworthy than OpenAI and Google





Elon Musk argued Friday that his new artificial intelligence company xAI can be trusted more than OpenAI and Google to build secure AI systems when computers become smarter than humans.

But when they took to Twitter to discuss their AI plans two days after launching the company, they didn’t elaborate on how xAI would work differently from rivals years down the line, or what kind of service they wanted to build.

xAI was launched this week with a mission to understand the nature of the universe.

In a rambling 90-minute discussion that drew an audience of more than 30,000 on his social media site, Musk discussed whether aliens exist and why superintelligent machines decided not to destroy humanity. Speaking at length, he said the following about the xAI initiative. , this is really early stage.

xAI has joined the race to build machines with human-level intelligence known as artificial general intelligence (AGI). Earlier this year, Musk was one of the signatories to a letter calling for a six-month delay in the development of advanced AI to allow time to focus more on safety.

I’ve been really struggling with this AGI for a long time and have been somewhat reluctant to make it happen, he said. But at the moment he’s going to have AGI, so he has two options: spectator or participant. As a spectator, you cannot influence the outcome.

Musk said he was first involved in AI as the OpenAI founder after Google co-founder Larry Page decided it wasn’t too early to take the time to do so. [AI safety] seriously enough. He left OpenAI before the company embarked on a series of groundbreaking efforts in large-scale language models that led to his ChatGPT launch late last year.

Tesla and SpaceX entrepreneurs say OpenAI has become profit-hungry, and as public companies Google and Microsoft are exposed to all these ESGs [environmental, social and governance] Obligations or content that pushes the enterprise in questionable directions.

As xAI is a privately held company, it is not eligible for market-based incentives or non-market-based ESG incentives, Musk said. A little more freedom to operate.

