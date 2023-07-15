Google Play Games for Windows Now Available in India: Guide to Downloading and Playing Android Games on PC





Google recently announced an expansion of Play Games for Windows PCs, initially limited to some regions. After gradually increasing beta availability, the service has finally made its way to India. Windows 11 users in India will now have access to the Play Games app, allowing them to download and play a wide range of Android games on their PC.

To download Play Games to your PC, it’s important to make sure your computer meets certain requirements. In addition, there are some other important factors to consider when downloading Play Games for your PC.

Here are some important details to know about the Play Games Beta on PC: Compatible with both Windows 10 and Windows 11 operating systems. To ensure smooth gameplay, your PC must meet the minimum system requirements. A Google account is required to access and use. Play Games Beta. Games you’ve played on your PC can sync across your other devices as long as they have Play Games installed and linked to the same Google Account. The selection of games available for the PC version is currently limited, with around 100 games to choose from. To ensure optimal performance, your PC should meet the following minimum system requirements for Play Games Beta: Operating System: Windows 10 (v2004) Storage: With at least 10 GB of available storage space Solid State Drive (SSD) Graphics: Intel UHD Graphics 630 GPU or equivalent graphics card Processor: At least 4 CPU physical cores (please note that certain games may require an Intel CPU) Memory: 8 GB RAM Windows administrator account must have hardware virtualization enabled.

To download Play Games to your PC, follow these steps:

Start the installation process. On your Windows computer, go to play.google.com/googleplaygames.[ダウンロード]Click the button. Open the downloaded file to start the installation. Follow the on-screen instructions to complete the installation. This may take several minutes. Once installed, your PC is ready to enjoy Play Games.

To play mobile games smoothly on your PC, you need to enable virtualization settings in Windows. Here’s how:

If the Windows Hypervisor Platform is turned off, you will be asked to turn it on during the installation of Play Games. After enabling this setting, restart your computer for it to take effect.

Before installing Google Play Games Beta on your PC, make sure CPU virtualization is enabled in your computer’s BIOS settings. To access BIOS settings, restart your computer and press a specific key (F2, Delete, Esc, etc.) during the boot process. For more information on how to access and enable virtualization in your BIOS, refer to your computer’s documentation or manufacturer’s website.

Set up Play Games on your PC:

Open the Play Game app on your PC. Log in to the app using your Google account credentials. Log in to see a list of available games. Select the game you want to play and download it. After downloading the game, you can launch it and start playing.

Get all the tech news and updates with Live Mint. Download the Mint News app to get daily market updates and live business news.Show more Show less

Updated: July 15, 2023, 5:00 PM IST

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.livemint.com/technology/tech-news/google-play-games-for-windows-now-available-in-india-a-guide-to-downloading-and-playing-android-games-on-your-pc-11689419114876.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos