



Google Pixel phones are special, and even without access to the latest Android software, there’s a lot to impress about their capabilities. Still, it’s not for everyone, and serious shoppers will want to keep an eye out for some major limitations.

Modern smartphones, including the Pixel, can take really great photos. Depending on your phone, the many complex settings can be overwhelming, but I’m not a professional photographer. So when I take my own photos, I prefer good old autofocus, where my phone does all the heavy lifting. All I need to do is frame the shot I want (besides getting the person in the right pose) and tap the shutter button. And I expect a lot of people to take pictures that way.

Pixel smartphones are the perfect companions for such applications. Just point the camera and your phone will do the rest. My trusty Google Pixel 6a has done just that for me for a while. Unlike many budget smartphones that struggle with consistent performance, you can rely on its consistent performance to give you the best shot every time. The pixels are also able to capture my family’s darker skin tones more accurately, which I always appreciate.

If I were to take pictures all the time, I would choose a Pixel phone.

That’s why I took the Pixel 6a with me on a recent trip to the mountains to escape the harsh summers of North India. And, as ever, without fail, the phone captured some beautiful shots of distant snow-capped mountains and a blue sky filled with gray and white clouds. This sight is sadly becoming rarer by the day in our polluted cities. These Pixel shots looked better to the group’s eyes than those shot with his iPhone 13 from our travel companion. Pick a Pixel phone to take more pictures than anything else at any given time.

Still, the Pixel 6a didn’t impress enough as my main phone, so it ended up being just a backup phone when traveling. And that’s the Pixel’s biggest drawback, despite the many good things about the Pixel itself.

I carry my OnePlus 11 as my daily driver. Overall, it’s a much better phone than the Pixel (and not just the 6a) for what matters most to me, despite some shortcomings. Much of its credit goes to the silicon that runs under the hood. The Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 is a better processor than the Tensor chips Google uses in its latest phones. This affects not only raw software performance, but many other aspects that contribute to the modern smartphone experience.

Tensor chips may be as well-known for their AI and ML capabilities as they are for inheriting the worst traits of Exynos chips. Until late last year, when my boyfriend’s SIM card was in a Pixel 6a, the cell phone reception was the worst I’ve ever seen on a cell phone. Even the Wi-Fi signal was weak compared to other phones in the same room. So it didn’t make much sense to take a chance on the Pixel when traveling in rural areas where reception was already patchy.

And it’s not like Google has done wonders with the Pixel 7 series’ second-generation Tensor G2. Sure, his current Pixel flagship uses a newer modem, but it performs well mainly in areas with good cellular coverage. There have been numerous user reports of these phones struggling to get decent reception or failing to find a network at all under less than favorable conditions. On the other hand, his Qualcomm’s X70 modem in the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 is much better in the real world, both in terms of cellular connectivity and internet speed.

Tensors often need to be overloaded for basic tasks like providing a good network connection, which usually results in excessive heat and poor battery performance. As I mentioned earlier, my boyfriend’s Pixel 6a wasn’t connected to a cellular network and wasn’t being used to shoot video. However, after taking a few photos, it still warmed up enough that I had to pause the Google Photos backup for about 30 minutes before it cooled enough to restart. The OnePlus 11, on the other hand, was connected to his 5G and had Wi-Fi hotspot enabled, but it didn’t break a sweat even in direct sunlight.

Unfortunately, the Pixel 7 series doesn’t make much progress in this regard either. The Tensor G2 warms up even under light loads like scrolling through social media, and continues to tend to get uncomfortably hot on 5G and while gaming. When the phone heats up, it starts to limit what you can do, like limiting camera operation or throttling the processor, while trying to quickly cool it down. If this cycle repeats frequently, it can affect the health of the battery in the long run. Things get particularly dangerous during the summer here when ambient temperatures hit 45°C (or 113°F), making his Pixel phone practically unsuitable in humid subtropical climates.

Pixel phones aren’t inherently efficient and struggle with cellular reception and heat management, resulting in even longer battery life. The last thing I want to do is break my phone when I need directions from Maps to navigate an unfamiliar road. I can’t trust the Pixel to last long enough outdoors when running on 5G (or 4G for that matter).

We often praise Google Pixel smartphones for their unparalleled software experience and excellent camera performance. I absolutely support those opinions. There’s no question that the Pixel is a really great camera phone. But it’s also true that camera quality alone has its limits, and that many other important factors contribute to a complete smartphone experience. I’d rather go with a handset with a camera that’s slightly better than average, but it does its basic job of being a good phone, and the combination of Wi-Fi and 5G makes it at least a full 1 I have a day. Just wearing a hat will turn you into a hot pot.

Unfortunately, none of the Pixel phones launched to date meet these requirements. That’s also why I can’t go back to Pixel smartphones. Even though I miss all the special software features and would love to have a Pixel as my primary shooter. Hopefully the upcoming Pixel 8 series will change my mind and convince me to switch. But until then, I’m happy to prioritize a more reliable smartphone experience overall. If you want the same, you can’t go wrong with a top Android handset with a Qualcomm processor. Just in case you find yourself in the same position as me.

