The new integrated Google Tasks Reminders app is actually pretty good





Google has been brutally teasing me with their to-do list app for the last five years. Google Tasks was first released as a standalone app in 2018, and Google seemed to have big plans for its task manager tool. And nothing after that. In fact, worse than nothing, Google has launched and developed so many disconnected reminder-setting products that it asks where the tasks are, what they are, and how something needs to be completed. It’s become almost impossible to keep track of what is there.

But in the last few months something miraculous has happened. Google actually fixed it. This spring, the company consolidated all of its many tasks and reminders products into one tool that can be accessed from almost anywhere and through almost any Google product. The system still has some holes and many task management features are still missing. But Google Tasks also has some unique advantages and I’m really enjoying using it for the first time.

The big change Google made was to aggregate all reminders into Google Tasks. So if you say to your Google Assistant, “Remind me to change the laundry in an hour,” it will populate your Google Tasks. When you add a task from your Nest Hub Max,[タスク]It will be displayed in. If someone has assigned you a task in Google Docs, you’ll see a link to that document in your task list. Create a task in Google Calendar? It will also appear in Google Tasks. There used to be multiple backends, now only Google Tasks.

This is clearly a better idea than the mess Google has been through so far, not to mention it’s clearly the right answer, not to mention that it took Google this long to make such a simple change. It’s almost strange that It just didn’t make sense for me to see “Remind me to trash tonight” anywhere other than a task. But you know! Go to “Tasks”.

Google Tasks is nowhere near as powerful a project management tool as Todoist or any other app. You can do even more with Apple’s Reminders app. In spirit, this is very much like a paper to-do list where you just write down a lot of things that need to be done.

But Google has one important goal: ubiquity. Unlike scribbled lists on a piece of paper and forgetting to check the apps you set up for days, Google Tasks is virtually inevitable when using Google products. It’s in the sidebar of Gmail, Docs, and other Google services, and your tasks appear directly in your Google Calendar. The mobile app is simple but works fine. I love being able to launch Google Assistant and say, “What are my tasks?” today?

Google has an important goal of ubiquitousness.

This kind of integration helps you not miss anything on your list, but more importantly, it makes it easier to add items to your list. I’m constantly tossing between a very powerful to-do list app, a tool that turns out to be too complicated, and one that doesn’t do much, but at least is easy to add to your list. Google Tasks sits at the rear end of that spectrum. Plus, opening Assistant and saying “Remind me to pick up dry cleaning in 3 days” is the best capture tool I’ve found so far. A second later, that task is on my list and calendar, right next to my inbox. You may still remember to do so.

The only one left is Google Keep, which is also very strange. Note You can add reminders in Keep, but they won’t show up in Tasks. This integration can be great. Tasks can get all the checklist items in Keep Notes and even add a due date, but at least you can live with the idea that you have a Notes app and a Tasks app and they’re different. I can. Besides, Keep is at the top of the list of apps, and I’m not sure Google even remembers making it. So I’m not shocked that this isn’t part of the new setup.

My current major complaint is the same one I have with almost every other Google product. The thing is, having multiple Google accounts makes everything too complicated. If you have multiple accounts, there’s no way to see all your tasks in one place, making it difficult to manage them all. Essentially, Tasks should have a view similar to all inbox features in the Gmail app, but mobile only allows quick switching between accounts. I would also like a way to subscribe to tasks, similar to how I subscribe to things in Google Calendar. This now allows me to see my work and personal events in one place. But there are no dice there either. Essentially, you’ll have identical but completely separate to-do lists for each account.

History tells us that this is the last time Google will care about tasks for a while, the remaining problems will remain unsolved for another five years, and Google will never be a true productivity engine. Even so, it’s an app worth using in the end. It’s not a power-user tool, but it doesn’t have to be. It should be a place where you can drop everything without worrying about never finding it again. In some ways, having too many reminder tools is actually worse than having none at all. Google finally got just one.

Right, two. I doubt we’ll get the perfect Keep integration I’ve been waiting for. But I will take what I can get.

