History and relationship between Google and Wikipedia

Presentations of various Google and Wikimedia projects at the WikiArabia 2019 conference in Marrakech (in Arabic).

The relationship between Google and Wikipedia was originally a collaborative one in Wikipedia’s early days, when Google helped lower the PageRank of a wide range of uneditable Wikipedia clones that were ostensibly an advertising farm. In 2007, Google introduced Knol, a direct competitor in community-driven encyclopedia creation, which subsequently closed in 2012. Since then, Google has supported Wikimedia with numerous grants and has come to rely on Wikipedia to solve the problem of misinformation spreading on YouTube. Provide verifiable, well-sourced information to those who seek it. Google and Wikimedia Enterprise will start their partnership in 2021.[1]

history[edit]

In 2007, Google introduced Knol, an encyclopedia containing user-generated content. The New York Times compared Wikipedia to Knol at the time,[2] and were mostly seen as direct competitors.[3] Knol was largely considered a failure and the project was closed and subsequently removed in 2012.[4]

In 2008, various news sources reported that most of Wikipedia’s traffic came from referrals from Google searches.[5]

In February 2010, Google donated its first grant of US$2 million to the Wikimedia Foundation.[6][7] Google founder Sergey Brin commented that “Wikipedia is one of the Internet’s greatest triumphs.”[6]

In May 2012, Google launched a project known as the Google Knowledge Graph to create knowledge panels alongside traditional search engine results. The knowledge graph query results then complemented the string-based search in generating a ranked list of search results. A large amount of the information displayed in the knowledge panel information boxes is pulled from Wikipedia and the CIA World Factbook.[8]

In January 2019, Google donated $3 million to the Wikimedia Foundation.[9][10][11][12]

In June 2022, Google and the Internet Archive will be announced as Wikimedia Enterprise’s first customers, but only Google will pay for the service.[13]

Google relies on Wikipedia to fight misinformation[edit]

In March 2018, YouTube announced that it would use information from Wikipedia to address the problem of misinformation on its website.[14] Videos about specific topics, such as the 9/11 attacks, the Apollo program, the 2020 US presidential election, and the COVID-19 pandemic, display information panels below the video.[15][16] These panels are intended to combat misinformation. These include information taken directly from Wikipedia and other websites such as Encyclopædia Britannica, World Factbook, and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.[citation needed]

References[edit]

