How to Install Google Play Store on Amazon Fire Tablet





The Amazon Fire tablet series is a reliable device for those looking for an Android-based tablet for reading e-books, writing documents, and watching streaming content. Although tablets offer many advantages, especially in terms of price, there is one major problem encountered when using tablets. It’s software. Amazon Fire tablets run Fire OS, a custom operating system derived from Android that leaves much to be desired.

If you’re a fan of Fire devices but prefer to use the Google Play Store for app downloads, the Amazon App Store doesn’t have many of the popular apps and games you’ll probably want to use, which is undesirable. We don’t blame you because there are a lot of . Unfortunately, Amazon prefers to use their own first-party app store, which makes it a little more difficult to actually download the Google Play Store. Luckily, getting Google Play on your Fire tablet isn’t impossible, just a bit of a hassle. Here’s what you need to know to download Google Play on your Amazon Fire tablet.

Andy Boxall/Digital Trends Allow apps from unknown sources

The Google Play Store cannot be downloaded directly from the Amazon App Store, so it must be downloaded from the Internet. However, Amazon Fire devices have a built-in setting that blocks app downloads from sources other than the Amazon App Store. Before downloading Google Play, you need to disable that setting. Here’s how:

Step 1: Open the Settings app on your Amazon Fire device.

Step 2:[セキュリティとプライバシー]Select a tab.

Step 3:[セキュリティとプライバシー]in the menu[不明なソースからのアプリ]Choose.

Step 4:[Silk Browser]select the option and[このソースから許可]Toggle button.

Andy Zahn / Digital Trends Know Your Amazon Fire Tablet

Enabling the ability to download apps from external sources allows you to download the components required to run the Google Play Store. But to do that, we need to know specifically which Amazon Fire tablet you have. If you already know which model you have, skip this section or follow this section to double check.

Step 1: Reopen the Settings app,[デバイス オプション]Scroll down to the tab and select it.

Step 2:[Fire タブレットについて]Select an option.

Step 3: Check the information under the Device Model heading to confirm the specific Amazon Fire model you are using.

Download Google Play Store

Once you know which Amazon Fire model you have, you’re ready to download the four APKs required to run the Google Play Store. If you’re using a microSD card, be aware that this process may erase your microSD card. Before downloading the following items, be sure to remove the microSD card from the slot for safety. Moreover, the APKs you download are completely safe. However, the sites where they are hosted are loaded with misleading and potentially malicious ads that try to confuse users into clicking on them. As long as you select only the options listed below, you should be able to avoid the problem. So please follow the instructions carefully.

Step 1 : Open the Silk Browser app and navigate to this page so you can tap the link below.

Step 2: Fire 7 (8th, 9th, or 12th gen), Fire HD 8 (8th or 10th gen), Fire HD 10 (9th or 11th gen), or Fire Max 11 Select this link if you have[APK をダウンロード]Select the box.

Google Account Manager 7.1.2 (Android 6.0+)

If you have a Fire HD 6, Fire 7 (7th Gen or newer), Fire HD 8 (7th Gen or newer), Fire HDX 8.9, or Fire HD 10 (7th Gen or newer), click this link please then red[APK をダウンロード]Select the box.

Google Account Manager 5.1-1743759 (Android 5.0+)

Step 3: Exit the full screen pop-up ads after choosing the APK download prompt. Your Fire tablet may display an additional pop-up indicating that the download may be harmful. Select download anyway. Select this option whenever prompted in the next step.

Step 4: Return to this page in your Silk browser, click this link if you have a Fire 7 (12th gen), Fire HD 8 (12th gen), or Fire Max 11 and click the red Download APK box. Select.

Google Services Framework 10-6494331 (Android 10+)

Click this link if you have a Fire 7 (9th Gen), Fire HD 8 (8th, 9th, or 10th Gen), or Fire HD 10 (9th or 11th Gen) and red[APK をダウンロード]Select the box.

Google Services Framework 9-4832352 (Android 9.0+)

If you have a Fire HD 6 (any version), Fire 7 (7th Gen or newer), Fire HD 8 (7th Gen or newer), Fire HDX 8.9, or Fire HD 10 (7th Gen or newer), this Click the link to see the red[Download APK]Select the box.

Google Services Framework 5.1-1743759 (Android 5.1+)

Step 5: Red[APK をダウンロード]After selecting the button, click on the pop-up ad across the page,[とにかくダウンロード]Choose.

Step 6 : Use the Silk browser to return to this page and select the link below based on your Fire model.When I click on the link, it turns red[APK をダウンロード]Notice that the button does not appear. Instead, you have to select the APK from the list of downloads. Find the APK near the top that doesn’t say “Beta” in the title and select the download icon on the right side of the screen.

Step 7: Once you have selected your APK, scroll down to the red[APK をダウンロード]Select a button. If you get a “harmful file” popup, select “download anyway”.

Step 8: After downloading these 3 APKs, there is only one more item to download. This is common to all Amazon Fire models. Return to this page in your Silk browser and click the link below. As in the last step, select the APK closest to the top of the list that does not contain the word “beta” in the filename.

Google Play store

Step 9: After selecting your APK from the list, scroll down to the blue[APK をダウンロード]button and finally[とにかくダウンロード]Select an option.

Step 10: After completing these four downloads, you are ready to open the file and run the Google Play Store on your Amazon Fire.Go to the home screen, open the Files app, select the tab on the side of the screen and[ダウンロード]go to the menu,[ダウンロード]Choose.

Step 11 : Change the file view type to list view by selecting the icon in the corner where the files are displayed arranged in a list and the full title is displayed. Files must be opened in a specific order for the Google Play Store to work. When opening each one, you may get a popup saying you are opening a file from an unknown source. Select Continue. Open the files in that order, select Install, and then Finish.

com.google.android.gsf.login com.google.android.gsf com.google.android.gms com.android.vending

Step 12: After installing all 4 APK files, the Google Play Store app will be added to your home screen. If you don’t see it, you may need to restart your tablet. From here you can select an app, log in to your Google account, and start downloading the app from the store.

This is how I was able to add Google Play to my Amazon Fire tablet. You can now download the apps and games you need from the Play Store. Many of them are not available in the Amazon App store.

