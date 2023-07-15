



Street view of San Francisco’s Tenderloin district. Marcio Jose Sanchez/AP

According to the San Francisco Chronicle, successful drug dealers can earn upwards of $350,000 a year.

The base salary for a senior software engineer at Google is about $211,000 or more.

City officials are struggling to find a viable solution to the rampant open-air drug market.

The San Francisco Chronicle reports that successful drug dealers are making profits of up to six figures in San Francisco, and city officials are trying to crack down on rampant open-air drug markets in the local area.

Low-level hawkers struggle to make a living, while other more successful dealers make more than $350,000 a year, according to the Chronicle, which conducted an 18-month study of drug trafficking in the Bay Area. You can earn.

By contrast, based in San Francisco, the world’s tech capital, Google’s senior software engineers earn a base salary of about 210,000, excluding stock options and bonuses, according to data from Glassdoor and the tech salary database Levels.fyi. $1,000.

The money has become a dangerous but attractive business card for some Honduran immigrants who want to escape poverty and violence in their home villages. Mainly Honduran immigrants from the Syrian Valley north of the Honduran capital, Tegucigalpa, control a rampant open-air drug trade in the Tenderloin and South of Market districts, according to the Chronicle.

Most Honuduras who come to the Bay Area and the United States find legitimate work. A study analyzing arrest data from the Texas Department of Public Safety found that illegal immigrants generally had lower crime rates than mainland-born citizens and legal immigrants when looking at felonies.

Some Honduran dealers interviewed by The Chronicle said they went through legal proceedings before turning to the drug trade, but others came to the Bay Area specifically to sell drugs. Most dealers interviewed by the Times said they were unable to find well-paying jobs in the United States due to a lack of paperwork and education.

And while it’s common for immigrants to send money to their families, whether they have legal jobs or not, money from the drug trade has sparked a real estate boom in villages in the Syrian Valley, with new homes and mansions being built. are built one after another. Chronicle reported.

“There was no other option for them to build a house like that if it wasn’t for the purpose of selling drugs in the United States,” Ophelia Laudares Carrera, a local Syrian Valley resident, told The Chronicle.

San Francisco has battled illegal drugs in its neighborhoods for decades. The Chronicle said the city had previously tried to crack down on police and increase arrests, but without success.

Now, city and state officials have renewed their pledge to crack down on the open-air drug market that plagues neighborhoods by stepping up enforcement and offering treatment options.

San Francisco Mayor London Breed said on Thursday that local police had “doubled the number of drug-dealing arrests” in the two neighborhoods in the past two weeks. More than 9.5 kilograms of fentanyl were seized during the same period.

Spokespeople for Google and the San Francisco Police Department didn’t respond to requests for comment after hours.

