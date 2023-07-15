Google launches generative AI experiment ‘Bard’ in Arabic





On Saturday, Google announced the launch of Bard in Arabic, the biggest expansion since it launched in English in March this year.

Bard helps people harness their creativity by developing and brainstorming new ideas, learn more about the world by exploring topics from different perspectives, and produce by simplifying and condensing dense content. Designed to improve performance.

Leveraging Google’s latest language model, PaLM2, which enables multilingual understanding of information, Bard understands questions in more than 16 Arabic dialects, including spoken Egyptian Arabic and spoken Saudi Arabian Arabic, and modern Standard Arabic. You can share your answers in English (MSA). Bard also understands input containing Arabic and another language side-by-side (called code switching), and a user interface that supports right-to-left scripting.

Google also announced a series of new features to make Bard more accessible and useful, including:

Click the sound icon to hear the bard’s reaction out loud. Save, organize, and modify previous conversations with Bard. Share your bard’s answers with your friends using shareable links. In addition to Google Colab, exporting Python code to Replit, an online integrated development environment, allows developers to create and run Python code through their browser, helping developers code. Brings the power of Google Lens, Google’s product for recognizing and analyzing real-world objects, text and images, to Bard, allowing you to upload and use images with prompts (English only). Change the tone and style of the bard’s reactions. Funny, Simple, Long, Short, Professional or Casual (English only).

Najeeb Jarrar, director of regional marketing for Google MENA, commented on the announcement: We are excited to give all Arabic speakers the opportunity to experiment and collaborate with Bard, a generative AI experiment that helps people be more creative, learning and productive. . Our engineering team and linguist experts worked together to enhance Bards functionality in Arabic. It includes a Bards user interface that supports right-to-left scripting. Bard can also understand different dialects and Arabic proficiency to help more Arabic speakers around the world.

As part of our bold and responsible approach to AI, we have actively engaged with experts, policymakers and regulators on this expansion. And as we bring Bard to more regions and languages ​​over time, we will continue to use AI principles as a guide, incorporate user feedback, and take steps to protect people’s privacy and data. added Jack Krawczyk, director of product management at Google.

Bard is now available in over 40 languages, including Chinese, German, Hindi and Spanish.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.dailynewsegypt.com/2023/07/15/google-launches-its-generative-ai-experiment-bard-in-arabic/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos