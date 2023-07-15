Keep in touch with China from Brainport





Reasons for writing about this topic:

That geopolitics is both a dynamic and a sensitive subject is something we see in the news every day. An alliance that seemed ideal yesterday may already be utterly undesirable tomorrow. As a continent, as a country, or as a region, how can we keep the balance? How will companies deal with this? It puts a magnifying glass on the relationship between Brainport Eindhoven, who is extremely sensitive to economics, and China. In a series of articles, she keeps us informed of the progress of research aimed at devising effective communication strategies for Brainport. Part 11 today.

by Uxie No

i am in touch

With a return to pragmatism in 2023, Chinese policymakers are taking steps to revitalize the economy and restore diplomatic and trade ties with partner countries.

In June this year, Chinese Premier Li Qiang visited Germany and France on a mission to strengthen relations between China and the two major EU countries, during which several business agreements and dialogues on climate change were held. Meanwhile, US Secretary of State Anthony Brinken visited Beijing with the intention of rekindling diplomatic relations and creating dialogue and stability between the two world powers.

The media reacted mixedly to recent diplomatic activity by government officials. Analysts said China-Europe relations are not yet complicated and will be problem-driven. While Chinese commentators are optimistic about economic cooperation, the latest survey from the EU Chamber of Commerce shows a bleak view of European business confidence in China. MERICS analyst Sophie Lay says many issues will continue to test the relationship behind the scenes.

Nonetheless, such high-level government positions play an important role in facilitating more forums for discussion at the local level. Over the past six months, dialogue and personal visits between China and Europe have become more active. Dutch provincial cities host frequent visits and tours by groups of business representatives from Chinese provinces and cities, and vice versa, with more Dutch business professionals visiting China this year. be able to. Such people-to-people exchanges increase opportunities to express concerns and open solutions to international business and relationships.

Brainport business

Taking the Brainport region as an example, this year institutions such as the Brabant Development Board (BOM) and Brainport Development will host business events on various themes and occasions following further visit requests from the local Chinese government/business groups. are doing.

In early May, with the theme of “reconnecting and rebuilding”, Brainport Development welcomed the deputy mayor of Suzhou and a delegation to exchange ideas on future cooperation. Meanwhile, business leaders from Dutch companies such as Hsu, BIP Medtech, Prodrive and NTS shared and discussed. Their view on doing business in China.

China’s Focus in 2023: A Return to Pragmatism?

Looking back on 2022 Business in 2022 was patchy. We have witnessed turbulent times for Sino-Dutch business relations in various industries in a tense geopolitical context.

In June, on the theme of energy storage in Asia and the Netherlands, the Brabant Development Agency organized an event that brought together business professionals to explore energy utilization and storage. The conference started with an introduction to the Dutch battery ecosystem, followed by a discussion of battery risks, opportunities and recycling solutions. Faced with logistical challenges, the summit also explored possible rail and sea transportation solutions from China to Europe. In summary, the Dutch battery chain has leading companies focused on primary use and reuse, battery materials and components, and recycling. However, efforts are lacking in areas such as material refining and battery production. In these two areas he would greatly welcome international cooperation and contributions.

The main message that has been repeatedly emphasized at these gatherings is clear. You can’t be innovative if you aren’t open and collaborative. In today’s world, people in different places face very similar problems, whether they live in Europe or China. Sustainable collaboration has to take many forms, including multiple stakeholders, local business owners, experts from knowledge institutions, local governments, international collaborators and markets.

But one of the key issues is building and maintaining confidence in the current geopolitical situation.

From decoupling to risk avoidance

Trust in this case is based on clear legal and political guidelines and their implementation, as well as a clear understanding of social and political trends on both sides. However, clear guidelines are often lacking. Such discussions return to the current topic of the EU’s economic security strategy, which has yet to reach unanimous agreement among Member States.

Among Dutch Chinese Professionals Today: What is Guanxi?

Dealing with the cultural differences between the Chinese and Dutch working environments requires cooperation from both sides.

Despite reassurances at high-level meetings that Germany and France are not seeking decoupling from China, Chinese policymakers remain skeptical about where and how risk aversion deepens between China and Europe. vigilant. Chinese Premier Li Qiang said during his visit to Europe that China aims to support economic globalization and work with Europe to maintain supply chain stability and resilience.

China supports the EU’s strategic autonomy. This strategy needs to be implemented and reflected. We (China and Europe) sometimes disagree on some aspects, but we agree on other things. It is a matter of course (in international relations). We are exploring what can be achieved in dialogue. High-level exchanges will have more personal talks. At the upcoming EU-China Summit, we will have the opportunity to present some concrete outcomes. – Fu Cong Ambassador of China to the EU, 2023

In a recent interview with the China Macro Group, China’s ambassador to the EU Hu Kong said China was very concerned that risk aversion was just another name for decoupling, suggesting that leaders Principles that emphasized the imperative of maintaining dialogue mechanisms that provide

How will risk aversion shape the relationship between the EU and China, and will there be regional or sectoral differences?

Currently, the author is on a fieldwork trip to China on a mission to investigate, observe, and explore new changes in Chinese companies. We will keep you posted.

