Chandrayaan 3 Launch | Silicon Valley Indian CEOs Delighted





Chandrayaan 3 will launch from Pad 2 at Satish Dhawan Space Center SHAR in Sriharikota, Andhra Pradesh on Friday. | Photo credit: B. Jothi Ramalingam

The successful launch of Chandrayaan 3 has prompted top leaders of start-ups and large corporations with Indian roots in Silicon Valley to proudly hold their chests high and look to India’s future.

Several top Silicon Valley company representatives echoed the view that the successful launch of the lunar mission signals India’s emergence as a world leader in key areas of technology.

Entrepreneur, engineer and venture capitalist Bipul Sinha, co-founder of Rubrik, a multi-cloud data management company headquartered in Palo Alto, Silicon Valley, told PTI: world. ”

“Chandrayaan means more than just landing on the moon, it is the technology and inspiration that India is showing everyone about what the future could be like,” he said. to own and propel India into the technological future.” This will be a great catalyst for the Indian economy, Indian innovation and the overall Indian diaspora around the world. ”

Glean AI CEO Arvind Jain said, “India is now part of the core innovation engine for all companies around the world. Over the years, the staggering number of investments in educational institutions made in India And the number of engineers graduating each year has consequently made India the future of technical and R&D talent.

My belief is that more startups and more innovation will happen. Unicorns and large multinationals will actually be born in India, grow and then become multinationals. ”

Umesh Sakdev, co-founder and CEO of Uniphore, a Silicon Valley-based conversational AI company, said Chandrayaan-3 marks the arrival of an era in India’s scientific and technological capabilities. rice field.

“From the perspective of the global and Indian aerospace industry, this was a major milestone. I think yesterday marked the arrival of the scientific and technological era in India. India simply became a follower. Or, it’s not just a back office,” he said. India could start to take the lead in certain industries by introducing Western companies and developed technologies.

And Friday’s successful launch of the Chandrayaan mission is a great example of how India leads the world in certain areas such as low-cost and high-impact innovation. India has shown the world in several places how this strategy could be written. ”

Linking the successful launch of Chandrayaan 3 to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s recent visit to the United States, Sahil Chawla, CEO and founder of data technology innovation start-up TSecond, said, “Optics are changing. ‘ said.

“I think India made history on the afternoon of July 14th at a cost of less than $100 million, which is less than $670 million. We as a country are going to the moon,” said Chawla, who is based in California. This is a game changer.”Since Prime Minister Modi came here [U.S.] The optics have changed. Every industry, including Indian Americans, wants a new AI that is American-Indian. Achieving such success is very important. ”

