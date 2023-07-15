Kevin Dukes Career and Innovation Academy | Featured Articles





Jackson County’s new career technology facility has officially been renamed the Kevin Dukes Career and Innovation Academy to honor Dukes’ dedication to Jackson County students. There were tears, smiles and lots of hugs as the name was announced in a short ceremony at the facility on Thursday morning. The late Kevin Dukes, Jackson County Superintendent of Education, was the man with the vision for this unique facility to serve Jackson County students.

Jackson County Superintendent Jason Davidson presided over the announcement of the names. When he became Superintendent, he said he would do everything in his power to make the Duke’s dream come true. That has become a reality, and many Jackson County residents were able to tour the academy this morning.

Dukes was represented by his family, including his wife Shannon and their three children Laurel Grace, Sam and Will. his younger brother Roger and his wife Erica; and his stepson Eddie and Lynn Sisko.

The ceremony was attended by many retirees and current educators who have worked with Dukes. Also present was Scottsboro Mayor Jim McCammy. Superintendents Amy Childress, Ken Holder and Jason Huss were elected to represent Scottsboro City Schools. IMPACT was represented by director Kathy Mitchell, Carolyn Diamant, Jeppa Moody, Bill White and Deborah Berkley. Several members of the business and industry community. and many friends of the family.

Career Tech Director Drew McNutt, Career Tech Coordinator Michael Count, and many of the instructors who will be teaching at the new facility were in attendance. They are working hard to make this facility available to students next month.

Mr. Davidson led a tour of the facility and in fact everyone was there for a hands-on tour. You can feel the excitement and pride of this state-of-the-art facility. One of the words some students heard during the tour was, “Jackson County students are so lucky.”

Jackson County teachers will hold an incumbent conference on August 1 at the Kevin Dukes Career and Innovation Academy. The official grand opening is scheduled for October 23, marking three years since construction began on the facility.

