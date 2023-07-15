Google Pixel 4 XL photos of the week





Welcome to smartphone photography of the week! Each week we pick the best photos taken with your smartphone to share on our website and online features on social media. This week’s smartphone photo is the Google Pixel 4 XL by Khaula Smart.

Cowra Smart, Google Pixel 4 XL

Photo: Cowra Smart

I am a freelance photographer specializing in street, portrait and food photography. A mom of three who loves to travel. Shooting with a mobile phone can provide high-quality photos while being lightweight.

This striking door was photographed in the back streets of Catania, Sicily. The grandeur of the stone arches suggests a long-forgotten importance. Now it is preserved for those who want to explore off the beaten track.

See more of my work on Instagram @khoulasmart or visit my website www.khoulasmart.com.

