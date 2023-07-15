Most Innovative Country – Wall Street 24/7





Examples of innovation are all around us: the latest smartphones, the latest vehicle safety features, the latest prescription drugs.

Many of these developments improve our lives, and some even bring us joy. Some innovations are notable, such as the development of the Roomba, while others are invisible, such as increasing material productivity, but nearly all improve our daily lives. Of course, some countries contribute more to innovation than others.

Not surprisingly, high-income countries excel at developing new or improved products and processes, providing an environment conducive to innovation. They have regulatory and legal frameworks that better protect innovators and consumers, universities that nurture the nation’s brains, and large amounts of funding available for innovation. (Look, this is the richest country in the world.)

To find the 20 most innovative countries in the world, 24/7 Wall Street surveyed the World Intellectual Property Organization’s Global Innovation Index 2022. The index measures 81 indicators of innovation inputs and outputs in 132 economies around the world.

The index ranks countries on a scale of 0 to 100 based on their innovative capabilities as defined in the Oslo Manual, a widely adopted guidebook for measuring scientific and technological activities published by the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development. Rank by scale. Scoring includes factors such as policies and regulations affecting the business, availability of startup funding, labor productivity, education, and the amount of intangible assets such as patents.

Of the 20 most innovative countries, 4 are the most innovative in their region. Notably, Israel leads the vast expanses of North Africa and West Asia, and is the only country in the region to make the top 20.

The most innovative country in Asia is South Korea, followed by Singapore and China, while Switzerland is the most innovative country in the world after the United States with a score of 64.6 out of 100 overall GII score. The US score is 61.8. Perhaps unsurprisingly, the United States ranks first on the Market Sophistication sub-index and third on the Business Sophistication and Knowledge and Technology Output sub-indexes. (See also Countries where companies cheat the free market the most.)

Interestingly, some of the most innovative countries have large gaps between human capital and research availability and knowledge and technology outcomes. For example, China ranks 6th in the world in terms of output, but ranks 20th in human capital and research. Similar gaps exist in the Netherlands and Israel.

Among these most innovative countries are nine European Union member states, including Estonia, which joined the EU in 2004 and has made remarkable progress in fostering a culture of innovation. Not specifically included in this list are countries in Latin America and the Caribbean. Central and South Asia. and sub-Saharan Africa.

Meet the most innovative countries in the world.

Click here to read the detailed methodology.

