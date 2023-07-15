Google Play Store Begins Trial of New Policy Updates for P2E





The timing of Google’s resolution to revise the rules for using Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs) in apps and games on the Google Play Store is an indication that the Play-to-Earn (P2E) gaming industry is currently on the brink of collapse. It’s perfect timing, considering that

This development is meant to clarify the use of digital assets on Google’s software platforms, so there’s a lot to be excited about for video game developers.

NFTs refer to digital collectibles inscribed in a blockchain protocol such as Bitcoin (Ordinal) or Ethereum, representing ownership and of various items such as artwork, images, videos, songs, and other media files. Prove credibility.

Will the Google Play Store be the answer to the struggling P2E sector?

Google has hosted various blockchain-based apps for some time, but they are only allowed under strict terms of service. Joseph Mills, product manager for the Google Plays group, said in a July 12, 2023 blog post that the company will expand these services to use tokenized digital assets such as NFTs to make them more attractive. He said he is excited to create an engaging and immersive digital experience.

Striking a balance between user protection and innovation, Mills said in the announcement, the updated policy aims to open up new opportunities for blockchain-based digital content transactions within Google Play apps and games. said there is.

Play-to-earn games such as Splinterlands, Axie Infinity, and Sandbox have become a distant past in recent years, with user bases shrinking to unsustainable levels. These projects and others have been polarized during one of the most sensational bull markets in the cryptocurrency market in 2021.

Graph courtesy of ActivePlayer.io

The number of players in the P2E sector has dropped significantly from 30.1 million in January 2022 to just 6.2 million in March 2023. In addition to this, total app downloads dropped significantly from 46 million to 29 million in the first half of 2022. Second, according to Sensor Towers State of Mobile Gaming Report 2023.

This worrisome situation is exacerbated when considering the market cap trend of GameFi (P2E) tokens. After hitting the incredible milestone of $27 billion market cap at the beginning of 2022, its market cap plummeted to just over $3 billion by the end of the year.

So what caused the failure of a rapidly growing market segment that attracted top VCs, influencers and mainstream investors? The answer is not so simple, but Play-to Some believe it is due to a fundamental conceptual flaw at the heart of the -Earn concept.

Why are Play-to-Earn games struggling so much?

The traditional Play-to-Earn (P2E) model focuses heavily on game stonomics, revenue processes, and in-game economies, all of which require a complex understanding of blockchain for in-game interactions. often need it. .

The average web gamer is not interested in the P2E scheme of token management or the specific blockchain used. To them, Bitcoin and Ethereum may just be internet terms.

Web2 audiences crave the games themselves, not the economies and tokennomics built around them. They focus on intriguing mechanics, vivid artwork, and compelling narratives. This huge population is often overlooked and ignored by many of his P2E developers, who often treat attractive game design as an optional addition.

In addition to the fundamental flaws of the current state of P2E gaming, Google Play did not allow app developers to incorporate NFTs into most games. This forms the basis of the Play-to-Earn model. For most P2E, NFTs serve as in-game items or currency.

It allows gamers to claim ownership of virtual goods in-game and trade or sell these goods on blockchain-powered marketplaces. In fact, instead of spending your money on Web2 game microtransactions, you can make money playing these kinds of games. This should be very attractive to players (and it is). However, it often lacks the interesting game he mechanics that keep players engaged in the first place, let alone keep them interested. Additionally, the economy of P2E games is often poorly designed and completely unsustainable.

These games are usually fueled by high token inflation or similar unsustainable mechanics, becoming incredibly popular in a short period of time, but dwindling to nothing when revenue stops.

P2E games still have huge potential

There are several ways NFTs can change the mobile market for the betterment of gamers. NFTs and tokens can either be integrated into an already well-designed game with great success, or added fun gameplay mechanics, from the start he was dedicated to being powered by a P2E economy. You can also create new games built. With a strong base of fun gameplay that keeps gamers interested alone, the additional revenue potential should drive further growth.

This encourages new ways for players to earn income, encouraging them to spend more time and resources playing games and trying to make money. Additionally, NFTs pave the way for game creators to leverage their content by creating and selling unique virtual assets that are not only desirable to gamers, but also bring sustainable value to the gaming economy. As a result, your content will drive even more user growth.

The potential impact of NFTs and cryptocurrencies on the in-game economy is enormous. They have the power to shape a new player-driven economy that shifts control from game developers to players themselves.

This is great for players, but it’s also a big hurdle for the industry. Why would a developer build a game that pays users money instead of supporting revenue? Luckily, these games can do both by simply adding loyalty to deals and deals. increase. While it may not be as substantive as some microtransaction models, it may drive more user growth than traditional mobile games.

A shift to a P2E model could foster stronger engagement and extended gameplay sessions, resulting in more successful games. In addition to this, by decentralizing ownership of virtual goods, NFT promises a fairer and more transparent gaming industry, reducing the influence of well-known game developers and publishers, while allowing great games to emerge. Maintain incentives to build.

Google Play Store protects users while fostering innovation

Google’s decision to update its policy and make way for cryptocurrency trading within P2E apps on the Play Store is a breath of fresh air for this segment of the gaming industry to survive.

From reimagining traditional games with user-owned content to increasing user loyalty with unique NFT rewards, Mills says he’s excited that creative in-app experiences will thrive and help developers grow their businesses. I explained it in the announcement blog post.

Google seems to think that maintaining user trust is important as blockchain evolves. As such, the company outlined in a recent policy update that apps should strive to promote transparency around tokenized digital assets.

For example, if a P2E game or app allows the purchase or accumulation of digital tokens, developers must explicitly communicate this to users. While these tokenized assets are designed to enhance the overall user experience, developers do not endorse or exaggerate the potential to profit from gaming or trading activity as a means of protecting users. is not allowed.

It is important to note that this policy change does not affect our rules regarding gambling. Mr Mills explains:

In accordance with Google Play’s Real Money Gambling, Games and Contests Policy, apps that do not meet the gambling eligibility requirements may not accept money as an opportunity to win assets of unknown real-world monetary value, including NFTs.

For example, developers should not suggest purchases if the value of the NFTs the user will receive is not clear at the time of purchase. This includes, but is not limited to, providing mechanisms to receive randomized blockchain-based items from purchases, such as loot boxes, Mills added.

influence the adoption of new technologies

Our policy changes are the result of extensive consultation with stakeholders in the P2E space, including developers and publishers. This policy takes their feedback into consideration, and Google is committed to supporting companies in this space.

Big Tech is committed to continuing to engage app developers and publishers to understand the challenges and opportunities. Discussions have already begun on how to better support Play-To-Earn NFTs and blockchain-based app experiences.

In a written statement, Mythical Games CEO John Linden said he sincerely appreciates Google’s partnership in their joint efforts to bring innovation to the space and advance these new economies.

We believe these new policies are a step forward for both players and developers alike, and will have a positive impact on the adoption of new technologies while protecting consumers.

Advance

The limits, checks and balances imposed by Google Play will certainly help keep unsuspecting newcomers out of the trap. Users should fully understand the scope of risks associated with tokenized assets that may result in profit or loss.

Projects within the industry often portray NFTs as hugely lucrative, but that’s not always true. These are good examples of high risk, high return investments. Most NFTs eventually fail and become worthless, but some have otherworldly successes.

Google expects user activity in P2E gaming apps to start increasing later this summer, with the help of a select app group of developers ready to embrace the new changes. The remaining app developers on Google Play will have access to this policy in late 2023.

Reddit senior engineering manager Matt Williamson shared in a post that the platform, which has been praised for its work on cryptocurrency wallets and NFT avatars, is one of Google’s highly respected policy update testers.

Google is starting to catch up with the excitement and innovation of P2E NFT games and is balancing innovation with user protection. Rival Apple, on the other hand, is well on its way, characterized by various limitations in the larger digital asset ecosystem.

In October, Apple issued a directive allowing apps to mint, list, transfer, and even access NFTs users already own. However, this freedom rudely ends here as the user is prohibited from unlocking additional features offered by the software his platform.

Per Apple’s guidelines, applications have limited ability to display external links, buttons, or calls to action related to purchasing NFTs. The user will have to utilize Apple’s in-app payment mechanism to obtain his NFT within the application, ensuring Apple gets his 30% cut. This poses a significant obstacle for a sector that continues to struggle during the long crypto winter.

As Google’s new policy struggles, P2E NFTs like Axie Infinity and theSandbox may be handed a new lifeline with the opportunity to grow their user base. Smaller P2E NFTs of his like Wolf Game could also benefit greatly from launching his Android version of the game.

As the cryptocurrency market recovers, Google wants to profit from a new generation of mobile-first NFT games in addition to supporting innovation. The global Pay-to-Earn NFT games market has a faint image with a valuation of $788.05 million in 2021, but the sector is expected to grow to a CAGR of 20.4% by 2028. It is expected to reach $890 million.

