Google breathes a sigh of relief as Bing slows growth (GOOG)





Justin Sullivan

After ChatGPT hype, GOOG’s investment theory stands firm

We previously covered Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) in May 2023 to discuss its new accounting practices that accelerated Google Cloud’s profitability and boosted the company’s EPS growth in the first quarter of 2023. bottom.

But we had concluded that GOOG’s execution could be uncertain in the short term, thanks to increased AI competition from Microsoft (MSFT)-backed ChatGPT and the revamped Bing.

Global search engine market share

statcounter, author chart

For now, GOOG investors seem comfortable with GOOG’s leadership in the search engine market. New data from statcounter suggests that Google search’s market share will grow to 92.64% (-0.47 points m/m/+0.8 y/y) by June 2023. It was 92.21% in November 2022, before the launch of ChatGPT.

Most importantly, this expansion will come at a significant cost to MSFT’s Bing, whose market share will grow from 3.42% in November 2022 to 2.77% by June 2023 (-0.43% inline m/m) by June 2023. is to decline.

This trend was particularly evident with ChatGPT and Bing app downloads dropping -38% month-on-month in June 2023, and ChatGPT visits dropping -11% month-on-month, reaching nearly 51 million weekly visitors. This suggests that GOOG’s service is becoming more sticky. After the hype subsided, consumers seem to have opted to return to Google Search, and CEO Sundar Pichai seems to breathe a sigh of relief for now.

So far, similar hypotheses have been made in a newly released thread by Meta (META) and Elon Musk’s incumbent Twitter. The introduction was rapid and blistering, and within five days of its launch he had a recorded 100 million users, but given Twitter’s large and loyal user base, how many would it end up being? I don’t know yet if it will stick.

Despite our optimism about synergy opportunities within existing app families and their advertiser base, this could ultimately impact how META monetizes Threads’ user base. there is. Time may tell if the Threads hype will eventually die like ChatGPT and Bing.

Google search organic and paid website traffic

Semlash

And also, total Google Search organic traffic will decline by -38.5% to 2.77 billion by June 2023, compared to 4.51 billion in March 2023, and 4.4 billion in December 2022. -37% significantly decreased compared to

Most importantly, the company’s paid website traffic also fell by -11.9% to 20.39 million by June 2023 compared to 23.17 million in April 2023 or December 2022. This is a decrease of -1.4% compared to 20.68 million. to be influenced.

Google Search was worth $403.5 billion (-5.3% QoQ/+1.8% YoY), or 57.8% of GOOG’s Q1 2023 revenue (+1.8pp QoQ/-0.4% YoY) , these numbers are important because they can affect post-post stock prices. Second Quarter 2023 Earnings Report.

google graveyard

killed by google

While GOOG is further streamlining its workforce cuts, it’s expediently sending more projects into Google’s graveyard, but compared to META’s massive success so far, will these efforts ultimately translate into revenue? I don’t know yet.

It also reminds investors that SBC costs will roll back into the next three quarters, in addition to higher AI R&D and capex in FY2023, which could impact ad giants’ profit margins and FCF generation. need to let

GOOG’s operations could be further impacted by a marked slowdown in ad spending at a time when recession fears are at their peak.

Market analysts already expect global ad spending to slow further to +5.9% y/y in 2023, up 6.4% y/y in 2022, 24.8% at 2019 level and +10.2% at 2019 level suggesting a marked decrease from This figure is also based on the assumption that the situation could turn around in the second half of 2023.

Even if not, GOOG’s Q1 2023 ad revenue was $54.54 billion (7.6% QoQ/inline YoY) and META’s ad revenue was $28.1 billion (10.1% QoQ/+4.1% YoY). %) are already showing signs of normalization. Performance of two major advertising companies. This is a similar trend observed by Magna’s Vice President of Global Market Research, Vincent Rutan.

Economic uncertainty and lack of cyclical factors slowed ad spending to a halt in Q1 2023 (+1.5% globally, flat in most western markets). (ad week)

GOOG and META account for 49.3% of digital advertising share, and we believe our forthcoming Q2 2023 results and further guidance could provide greater clarity on the health of the global advertising market. I’m here.

So, should you buy, sell or hold the GOOG Stock? GOOG 1-Year Stock Price

trading view

So far, GOOG stock has already posted an impressive recovery of +39% from its November 2022 trough, otherwise +12% since its Q1 2023 earnings release in April 2023. ing.

GOOG 5Y EV/Revenue and PER Rating

S&P Capital IQ

However, based on an NTM PER of 20.95x and market analysts’ 2025 adjusted EPS forecast of $7.35, there appears to be plenty of upside from current levels to our price target of $153.98. This valuation, too, is nothing compared to the five-year average of 25.15x and the pre-pandemic average of 25.06x.

As a result, we cautiously rate GOOG stock as a ‘buy’ when the exercise is ultimately in line with the investor’s dollar cost average.

If not, the Fed meeting in July 2023 could trigger further volatility, so bottom-finger investors are at the April 2023 support level for an improved margin of safety. We might consider waiting for a moderate retracement to $105.

Investors may want to weigh their portfolios appropriately, as it’s uncertain whether the frenzy surrounding the current bull market will last into a supposed recession in late 2023.

