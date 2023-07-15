



eWEEK content and product recommendations are editorially independent. We may earn revenue when you click on links to our partners. learn more.

This week, cloud communications platform provider 8×8 announced what it calls the 8×8 Technology Partner Ecosystem.

This ecosystem has been developing for some time. When 8×8 CEO Sam Wilson was removed from his interim CEO title in May, one of the key goals was for the company to continue building its partner ecosystem.

8×8 reports that the ecosystem already includes over 30 partners, including Cognigy, Avoira, Awaken, Balto, Converse360, Cresta, Engage Hub, LogicDialog, PromptVoice, Roboyo, Skybox Communications and Syndeo. I’m here.

Among these partners, Converse360 Director Richard Brown said in the announcement: Self-service is no longer just a step before talking to a real agent, it can now deliver an engaging, dynamic and personalized experience to your customers. Integration with 8×8 enables seamless handoffs between the two systems, allowing organizations to focus on their customers rather than their technology stack.

See also: Top Cloud Service Providers and Enterprises

8×8s XCaaS Designed for Open Architecture

8×8 builds ecosystems on the open architecture of the XCaaS platform (XCaaS stands for eXperience Communications as a Service), fosters innovation, and provides the capabilities companies need to deliver superior experiences to their customers. Cultivate an ecosystem of leading technology partners who provide solutions.

Taron Morris, director of product marketing for 8×8, said at the pre-launch briefing that he looked at the market and saw a lot of great artificial intelligence talent.

Our customers want it, and we know they can benefit from it, especially given our investment in contact centers and what they’re trying to do from a CX perspective, he said. said. That’s why we’ve rebuilt our platform to make it easier for our customers and built an ecosystem of partners that help connect customers and partners in a frictionless way.

See also: 100+ Top AI Companies for 2023

8×8 partnerships to power conversational AI

Morris added that the company’s integration with Cognigy is the first step in that effort. We are currently looking to leverage his ecosystem of technology partners to work with a variety of other industry leaders and innovators. According to Morris, each member of the ecosystem has already built an integration.

Morris added: “Instead of trying to build everything in-house, we are essentially creating a plug-and-play environment for our customers, while effectively providing enterprise-grade integration and providing the necessary customer development. became.”

The new ecosystem program will allow customers to:

Access data across apps and interfaces, as well as ensure conversational context is maintained during handoffs between the 8×8 XCaaS platform and partner integrations. Take advantage of next-generation open technologies and explore new integration categories. We use off-the-shelf technology to create customized solutions that fit your exact needs without the need for custom development or associated costs. Integrate with a carefully selected group of CX partners. ChatGPT raises the bar for AI

Morris said 8×8 is focused on conversational AI as the program’s first focus. Given the momentum generated by ChatGPT, the focus on conversational AI should allow 8×8 to roll out new features much faster than if they were trying to build them in-house. According to my research, about 30% of customer interactions are at least partially solved by AI. This percentage he expects to rise to 80% in five years, and the competition continues.

Morris said he looked at conversational AI and service partners that could collectively support both 8×8 and their conversational AI partners. This is the first category that should at least be addressed and prioritized. But it doesn’t stop there. Our business development team is now working rapidly across the industry to bring in various other partners.

Hunter Middleton, chief product officer of at8x8, said in a statement that a one-size-fits-all approach no longer works.

Rather, organizations expect their technology solutions and providers to innovate, adapt and evolve to meet current and future business and customer needs, he said. The program complements the native AI-driven 8×8 XCaaS platform capabilities and gives businesses the flexibility to build the right solution to meet and exceed their customer experience goals.

The AI ​​space is evolving rapidly. Billions of dollars of venture-backed investment have been poured into thousands of startups, making revolutionary progress, especially in improving their CX.

So, in this context, being locked into a single telecom provider’s AI technology prevents organizations from truly benefiting from the breakneck speed of innovation. I believe that with our new 8×8 technology partner ecosystem, businesses can easily deploy the right AI solutions that best fit their business needs, transforming their contact centers and customer engagement.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.eweek.com/cloud/8×8-launches-new-technology-partner-ecosystem/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos