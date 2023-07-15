The 2023 Amazon Prime Day sale is on now: Great deals on iPhones, MacBooks, and Apple Watches





The 2023 Amazon Prime Day sale kicks off, making it a shopper’s paradise for all Prime members. This much-anticipated annual event will take place over his two days from July 15th to July 16th. This sale is only available to Prime members, so it’s an opportunity to attract new subscribers to your Prime service. Amazon offers extensive discounts and sales on a wide variety of products, making it an ideal time to find some great bargains. In addition to discounts, there are exchange offers, banking offers, cashback options, and even free EMI on some products. For Apple enthusiasts looking to buy a new iPhone, MacBook, or iPad, we’ve compiled a list of the best deals available during the Prime Day sale.

iPhone14

One of the standout deals in the 2023 Amazon Prime Day sale is the iPhone 14. The iPhone 14, released in September 2022, comes in Blue, Midnight, Purple, (Product) Red, Starlight, and Yellow. Original price was Rs. The base model with 128 GB of storage is priced at $79,990, but now you can get this cutting-edge smartphone for just Rs 100 crore. 65,999 during Prime Day sale. The iPhone 14 is powered by the A15 Bionic SoC, delivering lightning-fast performance. The 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display boasts a peak brightness level of 1200nits for stunning visuals. The phone features a dual camera system consisting of two 12-megapixel sensors and an LED flash unit and a 12-megapixel front camera with TrueDepth functionality to ensure breathtaking photos and videos. You can shoot to

MacBook Air 2020 M1

For those looking for a new laptop, the MacBook Air 2020 M1 is a great choice. Get it at an attractive price during the Prime Day sale. Powered by the revolutionary M1 chipset, this MacBook Air features a brilliant 13.3-inch LED-backlit IPS display with a resolution of 2560×1600 pixels and a pixel density of 227ppi. It supports 30W USB Type-C charging and offers incredible battery life with up to 18 hours of video playback on a single charge. The MacBook Air 2020 M1 comes in three elegant color options: gold, silver and space gray. Original price was Rs. For $92,900, you can now own this stylish and powerful laptop. 81,990 during Prime Day sale. Additionally, flexible EMI options are available starting at Rs. With 3,917 EMI options and free EMI options available to a wide range of cardholders, it’s even easier.

apple watch series 8

Launching in September 2022, the Apple Watch Series 8 takes wearable technology to new heights. With an always-on display (AoD) and available in 41mm and 45mm dial sizes, this smartwatch is the perfect companion for your wrist. The 41mm version was originally priced at Rs 20 million. Available at a reduced price of Rs 45,900. The 2023 Amazon Prime Day sale offers a huge discount of Rs 32,990. 12,910. Apple Watch Series 8 offers a variety of health monitoring features, including blood oxygen saturation (SpO2), heart rate monitoring, atrial fibrillation (AFib) detection, and electrocardiogram (ECG) capabilities. In addition, menstruating people can use the watch to track their ovulation cycles. With improved battery life of up to 36 hours on a single charge, Apple Watch Series 8 keeps you connected and informed all day long.

