Microsoft Closes to Completing $69 Billion Acquisition of Activision After Court Rejects Regulators





A U.S. appeals court on Friday rejected a federal regulator’s bid to block Microsoft from closing a $68.7 billion deal to buy video game maker Activision Blizzard, after a legal battle over whether the deal would go ahead. It paved the way for the completion of the largest acquisition in history. undermine competition.

In a brief ruling, a three-judge panel of the 9th U.S. Court of Appeals for the Circuit found no grounds for issuing an order that would prevent Microsoft from completing a nearly 18-month deal to acquire the popular video maker. concluded that no. Games like Call of Duty.

The Redmond, Wash., software maker could face a $3 billion exit fee if the deal isn’t closed by Tuesday.

This brings the company one step closer to the finish line of the global regulatory review marathon, Microsoft president Brad Smith said in a statement.

The appeal, filed by the U.S. Federal Trade Commission, follows antitrust enforcement efforts to block the merger after another federal judge ruled earlier this week against the Federal Trade Commission’s attempt to block the merger. It was a last-ditch effort by the authorities. The FTC had sought an injunction to block Microsoft from moving to close the deal as early as this weekend.

The FTC declined to comment on the ruling.

An earlier ruling by U.S. District Judge Jacqueline Scott Corey, released Tuesday, said the FTC did not show that the deal would cause material harm. She focused in part on Microsoft’s promise and financial incentives to make Call of Duty available to rivals to the company’s Xbox gaming system, including Sony’s PlayStation and Nintendo’s Switch.

In its appeal, the FTC argued that Corey made a fundamental mistake.

The lawsuit concerns multiple video games and the console hardware used to play them, according to the FTC. It’s about the future of the gaming industry. The question is how future gamers will play, and whether the emerging subscription and cloud markets will become calcified and concentrated walled gardens, or open and competitive. It’s about evolving into the environment.

The case is a tough test for the FTC’s increased oversight of the tech industry’s business practices under President Joe Biden’s 2021 appointment of Commissioner Lina Khan. Traditional legal doctrine has favored mergers between companies that do not directly compete with each other.

Khan was criticized by Republicans during a House hearing on the agency’s enforcement record on Thursday, and one California lawmaker said the FTC intentionally opted for the merger to pressure Congress to renew its antitrust laws. He questioned whether he was choosing a losing battle.

“Absolutely not,” Khan said, although he acknowledged that unfortunately things don’t always go as planned.

In the FTC appeal, Corey, himself a Biden candidate, has set a false legal standard by effectively requiring his attorneys to establish the full story now rather than a trial by an FTC internal judge scheduled to begin in August. claimed to have applied

But it was the FTC that called for an emergency hearing over Microsoft and Activision Blizzard’s request to Corley to stop them from rushing to close the deal. The agency’s argument was that if the deal went through now, it would be harder to back out of the merger later if antitrust violations were discovered.

In its response to the appeal, Microsoft countered that it could easily sell Activision Blizzard later if necessary. The company has long defended the deal as good for gaming.

The deal still faces obstacles in the UK, but those obstacles now appear to be close to being overcome.

The UK’s antitrust regulator on Friday extended the deadline for issuing a final order on the proposed merger, allowing it to consider the detailed and complex filings in Microsoft’s lawsuit.

The Competition and Markets Authority had rejected the deal, saying it could stifle competition among popular game titles in the burgeoning cloud gaming market.

But British watchdogs appear to have softened their stance after Corey thwarted efforts by U.S. regulators to block the deal.

The agency said it had extended the original deadline by six weeks to August 29, given the significant change in the situation and Microsoft’s response detailing specific reasons why the regulator should not issue a do-not-treat order. ing.

___

AP Technology writer Michael Liedtke contributed to this article.

