Nothing Phone 2 vs. Google Pixel 7a camera showdown: there’s a clear winner





The camera showdown between the Nothing Phone (2) and the Google Pixel 7a revolves around one feature that people look to when considering which smartphone to buy. And given the camera quality of its predecessor, the Nothing Phone (2) poses many dangers.

It would be the Nothing Phone (1), but I can honestly say that I was blown away by the quality of its camera. Nothing’s first phones performed poorly in low light conditions and had poor dynamic range compared to some of the best camera phones of the time, including the 2021 Google Pixel 5a.

Needless to say, the pressure is on for the new Nothing Phone. Like many others, when I first got my hands on his Nothing Phone (2), I was fascinated by the head-spinning glyph interface, but after a full 24 hours, , I was even more fascinated by the fresher custom experience on Nothing OS. 2.0. Still, I remained intrigued by the new dual-camera system. Because I knew in the back of my mind that it was the decisive feature that would determine whether a phone was good or bad.

(Image credit: Future)

With a 50MP f/1.88 main camera and a 50MP f/2.2 ultra-wide lens, the Nothing Phone (2) looks nothing like its predecessor’s setup on paper. But there is a difference. The Nothing Phone (2)’s main camera uses the Sony IMX890 sensor, which is believed to produce a wider dynamic range and sharper details with the help of a new advanced 18-bit Image Signal Processing (ISP) system. I’m here.

The Google Pixel 7a showed me that you don’t need a powerful 200MP camera to take great photos, so I didn’t look into the numbers too much. No wonder Google’s mid-range phone made it onto our list of best camera phones, sharing space with flagship phones like the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra and iPhone 14 Pro Max.

Given how the Pixel 7a sets the bar for what you can expect from a well-performing camera phone, I snapped a few photos below in a variety of conditions to show you how the Nothing Phone (2) has been upgraded. I decided to see how it compares to other camera systems. Here’s how the Nothing Phone (2) vs. Google Pixel 7a camera showdown ended.

Nothing Phone (2) vs. Google Pixel 7a camera showdown: camera specs

(Image credit: Future) Swipe to scroll horizontally Nothing Phone (2) Google Pixel 7a Main Camera 50MP f/1.8864MP f/1.89 Ultra Wide Camera 50MP f/2.2 (Field of View 114°) 13MP f/2.2 (Field of View 120°) Front Camera 32MP13MP Video Recording 4K 60FPS4K 60FPSS Slow Motion Up to 1080p 480FPS Up to 1080p 240FPSNo Phone (2) vs Google Pixel 7a Camera Showdown: Main Camera

Looking at the overall picture, it’s mostly subjective which main camera performs better. In clear weather conditions, or with adequate lighting, the Nothing Phone (2)’s 50MP camera does a great job of capturing the scene, as the photo above shows. Aside from how it distorts on the warm side, I think the Nothing Phone’s shots perform well against the other top phones out there.

However, the Pixel 7a’s 64MP Quad PD Quad Bayer camera really shines when you put some punch in your shots. The excellent dynamic range is especially evident when looking at shadows in areas within the New York Public Library. Plus, if you crop the image and look at the sign on the left side of the library, you’ll get more information on the Pixel 7a shot.

Winner: Google Pixel 7a

Nothing Phone (2) vs Google Pixel 7a Camera Showdown: Ultra Wide Camera

On paper, you might not think there’s much of a difference between the Nothing Phone’s (2)’s 114-degree field of view and the 120-degree field of view seen on the Pixel 7a. But the extra coverage certainly helps in certain situations, like taking group shots with lots of people in them. Or you might take pictures of things very close without having to step back to capture them all.

We also like that the Pixel 7a’s 13MP wide-angle camera not only captures more of the buildings to the left and right of the photo above, but it continues to produce better dynamic range than the Nothing Phone’s (2)’s 50MP. Ultra wide angle camera.

Winner: Google Pixel 7a

Nothing Phone (2) vs Google Pixel 7a Camera Showdown: Front Camera

Surprisingly, I like selfies taken with the Nothing Phone (2) better than selfies taken with the Pixel 7a. His 32MP front-facing camera on the Nothing Phone (2) captures more detail while also providing good coverage for most of the upper body. Dynamic range performance remains an issue, but overall I think the selfies are better.

That’s not to say the Pixel 7a’s front-facing 13MP camera is disappointing. In fact, I wish the harvest hadn’t been so severe. Details are a little softer, though you’ll have to stretch your arms a lot to get enough selfie coverage.

Winner: Blank Phone (2)

Nothing Phone (2) vs Google Pixel 7a Camera Showdown: Portrait Mode

By default, the Nothing Phone (2) aperture is set to f/5.6, but you can adjust it between f/0.95 and f/16 to add an out-of-focus bokeh effect to the background in portrait shots can. Aperture cannot be selected on Google Pixel 7a.

Nonetheless, I think the Pixel 7a once again showed off its superior dynamic range while producing more realistic portrait photos. Even when I toned down the bokeh on Nothing Phone (2), it didn’t do so well at discerning the surrounding edges, resulting in an unrealistic and over-processed composition.

Winner: Google Pixel 7a

Nothing Phone (2) vs Google Pixel 7a Camera Showdown: Video Stabilization

Both phones top out at 4K 60FPS video recording, so we decided to find out how each handles stabilization. The Nothing Phone (2) utilizes both optical and electronic image stabilization to achieve this, while the Pixel 7a relies solely on his OIS to achieve this.

I didn’t notice a big difference between the footage at first, but I did see some micro-jitter on the Nothing Phone (2) when recording handheld. Otherwise, Nothing’s phone does a decent job at stabilizing video, but that wobble gives Google’s phone an edge.

Winner: Google Pixel 7a

Nothing Phone (2) vs Google Pixel 7a camera: Low-light photos

If there’s one area where a good camera definitely stands out, it’s in low-light performance. Given that one of the biggest drawbacks of the original Nothing Phone (1) was low-light shooting, I was desperate for this new Sony IMX890 to bring significant improvements to the Nothing Phone (2). .

Unfortunately not. You can see it clearly in the photo above. The difference is night and day, Nothing Phone (2) is underexposed and has very little detail. A low-light shot of the Pixel 7a, on the other hand, brings out the color of the foliage along with the details that make up the driveway leading to the garage.

Nothing Phone (2) vs. Google Pixel 7a camera showdown: Outlook

We’re still testing things like the Nothing Phone’s (2) battery life, but I’ll admit I’m a little annoyed by the low-light performance. Honestly, I expected better results considering the new sensor. Of course, that’s just one piece of the pie. So maybe there is still hope.

Knowing that this year’s Nothing model is more expensive ($600 in the US) has enough benefits to convince consumers to opt for the Nothing Phone (2) over the cheaper Pixel 7a ($500). I wonder if it’s in Nothing Phone (2). Google’s mid-range phones are the benchmark for all other Android phones in this price range, so the Nothing Phone (2) is to convince everyone that it’s a much more worthy phone. , should beat it in all other areas.

